DRDO-developed ATAGS to give 21 gun salute at Independence Day celebrations

For the primary time within the historical past of India, the indigenously

developed artillery gun ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System)

prototype developed below the federal government’s Make in India initiative

will probably be fired from the Red Fort in the course of the Independence Day

celebrations on August 15.

The utterly indigenous gun designed and developed by DRDO

will give the ceremonial 21 Gun Salute together with the “25 Pounder

British weapons” that are historically fired until now. A group of

DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune

led by Scientists and Artillery Officers have been chargeable for

making this attainable.

Sangam Sinha, DG (R&M), DRDO stated, “On the event of the

elixir of freedom, folding cannon is a superb present for India. This

is the longest-range cannon on the planet and is able to hitting

targets from 45 to 48 km.”

“The greatest factor is that for the primary time it’s Made in

India by Bharat Forge. It is an indigenous artillery gun getting used

for the 21-gun salute on Independence Day. The ATAGS is developed

by DRDO and is at present on the Red Fort. This will probably be a giant

assist to the Indian Army,” he added.

The ATAGS challenge was began in 2013 by DRDO to switch older

weapons in service within the Indian Army with a contemporary 155mm artillery

gun. ARDE partnered with two non-public companies Bharat Forge Limited and

Tata Advanced Systems Limited for the manufacturing of this

specialised gun.

ATAGS is a 155mm calibre Gun System with a firing vary of 48 km

and superior options like excessive mobility, fast deployability,

auxiliary energy mode, superior communication system, automated

command and management system with evening functionality in direct-fire

mode. ATAGS is a world-class system which fires the Bimodular

cost system in Zone 7. No different Gun on the planet is understood to have

that functionality but.

ATAGS has already proved its mettle in the course of the lately

carried out summer time trials and is at present present process DGQA

analysis. This gun system is designed to offer among the finest

accuracy and consistency in gun programs in comparison with different gun

programs of the identical calibre on the planet. ATAGS has been confirmed in

excessive climate situations and has gone by rigorous trials and

evaluations.

This specialised Gun System is appropriate with C4I programs like

the Artillery Combat Command and Control System (ACCCS) referred to as

Shakti for technical hearth management, hearth planning, deployment

administration, and operational logistics administration of the Indian

Army. (ANI)