DRDO-developed ATAGS to give 21 gun salute at Independence Day celebrations
For the primary time within the historical past of India, the indigenously
developed artillery gun ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System)
prototype developed below the federal government’s Make in India initiative
will probably be fired from the Red Fort in the course of the Independence Day
celebrations on August 15.
The utterly indigenous gun designed and developed by DRDO
will give the ceremonial 21 Gun Salute together with the “25 Pounder
British weapons” that are historically fired until now. A group of
DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune
led by Scientists and Artillery Officers have been chargeable for
making this attainable.
Sangam Sinha, DG (R&M), DRDO stated, “On the event of the
elixir of freedom, folding cannon is a superb present for India. This
is the longest-range cannon on the planet and is able to hitting
targets from 45 to 48 km.”
“The greatest factor is that for the primary time it’s Made in
India by Bharat Forge. It is an indigenous artillery gun getting used
for the 21-gun salute on Independence Day. The ATAGS is developed
by DRDO and is at present on the Red Fort. This will probably be a giant
assist to the Indian Army,” he added.
The ATAGS challenge was began in 2013 by DRDO to switch older
weapons in service within the Indian Army with a contemporary 155mm artillery
gun. ARDE partnered with two non-public companies Bharat Forge Limited and
Tata Advanced Systems Limited for the manufacturing of this
specialised gun.
ATAGS is a 155mm calibre Gun System with a firing vary of 48 km
and superior options like excessive mobility, fast deployability,
auxiliary energy mode, superior communication system, automated
command and management system with evening functionality in direct-fire
mode. ATAGS is a world-class system which fires the Bimodular
cost system in Zone 7. No different Gun on the planet is understood to have
that functionality but.
ATAGS has already proved its mettle in the course of the lately
carried out summer time trials and is at present present process DGQA
analysis. This gun system is designed to offer among the finest
accuracy and consistency in gun programs in comparison with different gun
programs of the identical calibre on the planet. ATAGS has been confirmed in
excessive climate situations and has gone by rigorous trials and
evaluations.
This specialised Gun System is appropriate with C4I programs like
the Artillery Combat Command and Control System (ACCCS) referred to as
Shakti for technical hearth management, hearth planning, deployment
administration, and operational logistics administration of the Indian
Army. (ANI)