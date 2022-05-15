Drive yourself to the Albany gala dinner

Authentic and distinctive experiences give us our most memorable journey moments.

And that’s what we’re working to create at our Maritime Festival Gala Dinner at Albany’s Entertainment Centre on Saturday, July 16.

All the pleasant components are lining up for an indelible night.

Guest chef Costa Simatos is creating the menu, incorporating Great Southern produce.

Live tales from the stage will set the scene earlier than every course, and these scripted spoken-word efficiency items shall be accompanied by musician Steve Richter, who will compose music particularly for every and carry out dwell as I inform the tales.

The Maritime Festival Gala Dinner, with its many particular programs, all pre-dinner drinks, wine, beer and low, and the leisure is $150 per particular person.

It shall be an enormous evening, introduced in partnership with the City of Albany, Albany Maritime Festival and Plantagenet Wines.

Many readers have joined us at Round the World and Round WA dinners. The gala dinner in Albany is us spreading our wings and creating an occasion that takes our world, in phrases, music and, in fact, delicacies, to the areas.

GALA DINNER TICKETS

+ Albany Entertainment Centre, Saturday, July 16, 6.30pm arrival for 7pm to 10pm occasion.

+ Tickets: $150 per particular person, together with meals, welcome drinks, wine, beer, mushy drinks and glowing water, tea and low, and leisure.

+ Book at westtravelclub.com.au/occasions (it’s the third merchandise down), or name 1800 429 000 throughout workplace hours.

+ Seats are restricted, and a few have already been booked.

SELF-DRIVE TO THE EVENT

Make a weekend (or week!) of it and drive to Albany to hitch us.

Mogens Johansen did the drive final weekend to analysis and write a drive information.

For these driving down to hitch as on the gala dinner, we’ll share these useful and fascinating drive notes, to make the journey down Albany Highway by Williams, Kojonup and Mt Barker much more fascinating.

And Mogens has instructed walks and visits in Albany, to make the journey extra rewarding.

STAY IN ALBANY

There are all types of choices for staying in and round Albany, from cottages to caravan parks, B&Bs to metropolis motels and motels. The folks at Albany Visitor Centre will assist with this, on 6820 3700.

Or go to amazingalbany.com.au, the place it’s straightforward to seek for and ebook lodging.

+ Hilton Garden Inn, Albany has lodging offers together with breakfast for any West Travel Club members. Call 1800 429 000 to ebook.

WHILE YOU’RE THERE

+ Visit the National Anzac Centre.

+ Go to The Gap and Natural Bridge in Torndirrup National Park.

+ Enjoy the view round Princess Royal Harbour and King George Sound.

+ Walk the three.2km Mt Clarence Heritage and Granite Trail.

+ Drive spherical to Middleton Beach and Ellen Cove.

+ Visit The Old Farm, often known as Strawberry Hill.

+ Drive out to Waychinicup seaside.