dubai: Dubai delivery workers go on second rare strike this month – Times of India

Dubai delivery workers go on second rare strike this month
DUBAI: Food-delivery employees protesting meager pay and insufficient protections have walked off the job throughout Dubai, their firm confirmed Tuesday, marking the second strike in as many weeks in an emirate that outlaws dissent.
The international employees contracted by Talabat, the Middle East unit of Delivery Hero, started their walkout late Monday after organizing on social media, crippling the applying’s companies.
As gas costs surge, many mentioned they had been urgent for a modest pay improve from their present charge of $2.04 per supply — a wage lower than what sparked one other extraordinarily uncommon strike amongst contractors for supply service Deliveroo final week.
Deliveroo drivers now make $2.79 per supply after the walkout compelled the U.Okay.-based firm to backtrack on its plans to slash employees’ pay and prolong their hours. Strikes and unions stay unlawful within the United Arab Emirates, the place the topic of labor requirements has grown contentious in recent times.
Videos shared on social media confirmed scores of Talabat riders gathering in tons beside their parked bikes at daybreak. It was not clear what number of riders took half within the strike, which brought on Talabat to acknowledge some “operational delays” on Tuesday.
Talabat, owned by Germany-based Delivery Hero, confirmed the work stoppage in an announcement to The Associated Press, saying the corporate was “committed to ensuring riders can continue to rely on our platform to provide for their families.”
“Up until last week rider pay satisfaction was well above 70%,” the corporate added, with out disclosing the way it got here to that quantity. “Yet, we understand economic and political realities are changing constantly, and we will always continue to listen to what riders have to say.”
Several striking Talabat riders say they hoped to secure a raise to roughly $2.72 per delivery, especially as they’re squeezed by spiking gas prices that they pay out of pocket. Many drive some 300-400 kilometers (190-250 miles) a day.
Riders also described a mountain of other costs draining their salaries, including visa fees to contractors who secured them jobs in Dubai, toll charges, regular motorcycle maintenance costs like oil changes and hospital expenses. Contractors do not provide drivers with adequate accident insurance, drivers say, even as many frequently crash on Dubai’s dangerous roads.
That leaves delivery workers, part of Dubai’s vast foreign work force mainly from Africa and Asian countries such as India and Pakistan, with little cash to pay rent and send back home to families they support.
As it seeks to burnish its image as a cosmopolitan haven for expat workers, the UAE has faced persistent criticism from human rights groups over the long hours, tough conditions and relatively low pay endured by the country’s manual laborers. Strikes over pay disputes have occurred sporadically in the past, although workers face deportation and prosecution for outbursts of dissent.
Authorities say the country has made labor reforms and offers many workers better money than they would find amid poverty, and sometimes conflict, back home.
With companies struggling to find staff after the pandemic triggered mass lay-offs of manual laborers across Dubai, delivery contractors are feeling emboldened in the emirate’s tight labor market, analysts say. Gulf Arab countries are also increasingly competing to attract expat workers and professionals.
“The full extent of the damage to the labor market has not been reckoned with,” said Ryan Bohl, a senior Middle East analyst for U.S. threat intelligence agency RANE. “Striking workers know they can’t be quickly replaced.”
Khan, a 24-year-old Talabat driver and breadwinner for his household of 9 in Peshawar, Pakistan, mentioned he can barely make ends meet in Dubai — though he hasn’t taken a time without work in three months and works 15 hours a day. He has been struck by vehicles twice and injured his foot on the job, he mentioned, however may by no means afford to get therapy.
“I’m not striking for me or for my friends. I know it’s not good for us,” he mentioned, asking that he solely be recognized by his household identify for worry of reprisals. “It’s for the future. For guys like us, coming here to Dubai.”
