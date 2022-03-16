Duka wins sixth term in Albania | Inside UEFA

The 59-year-old businessman, who has additionally been a member of the UEFA Executive Committee since 2019, will serve a sixth time period of workplace.

Duka’s newest mandate begins with Albania savouring the chance to shine on the worldwide soccer stage when the National Arena within the capital Tirana hosts the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League closing on 25 May.

“We are excited about the final of the Conference League,” Duka mentioned. “It will be a great event, and we Albanians will show the world that we know how to host [such occasions].” –

Important successes

Duka was first elected as FShF president in May 2002. During his time in office, football in Albania has witnessed several important successes, including major changes in stadium infrastructure, the construction of new training centres and the association’s new headquarters, and the Albanian national team’s excellent qualification for the UEFA EURO 2016 finals.

“I am very emotional, but very happy,” he mentioned after his re-election for an additional four-year time period. “I wish to thank the entire soccer household. I’ll work always with everybody for one of the best of soccer.”

Joining forces to maneuver ahead

“Football has decided on football for the future,” Duka added. “And that is the important thing. We join forces to move forward and work on making football our main focus.”

Duka emphasised that youth and women’s football would play a key role in Albania’s future football activities.

“We will continue to work and help youth football, so that youngsters can continue to play the game they love,” he mentioned, “and we will continue our focus on improving women’s football in Albania as well.”