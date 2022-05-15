Eagles looking for ‘new identity’ as percentage hits new low

West Coast coach Adam Simpson urged supporters to stay with the membership throughout its darkest days, after the Eagles kicked their lowest rating at house of their historical past in a 74-point thumping from Melbourne at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

The last-placed Eagles’ proportion has now dropped under 50, after shedding by a cumulative 405 factors throughout the previous 5 weeks at a median margin of 81 factors.

The paltry crowd of 27,488 was affected by a practice shutdown within the build-up to the match.

“I do know we’ve had some really good periods as a footy club and we’re just coming out of a really good era,” Simpson mentioned.

“So we really hope our fans stick by us in challenging times. We really appreciate their support. I know it’s been disappointing so far this year.

“We’re obviously looking to play some youth, get to the draft, looking for a new identity as a club in terms of the way we want to play. So all those things make it challenging when you don’t have your best team on the track.”

Defender Luke Foley will miss Sunday’s conflict with Greater Western Sydney after being concussed, whereas ahead Liam Ryan is ready to hitch him after being subbed out with a hamstring challenge and laying a excessive bump which might be scrutinised by the match assessment officer on Monday.

Camera Icon Luke Foley was concussed within the last quarter. Credit: Will Russell / AFL Photos

A bunch of key gamers together with Luke Shuey, Andrew Gaff, Elliot Yeo, Josh Kennedy and Shannon Hurn are in rivalry to return towards the Giants.

Ryan caught Demons defender Jake Bowey excessive in a third-quarter bump, with Bowey in a position to play on.

Melbourne sub Kade Chandler is dealing with a ban for a last-quarter sort out which left Foley concussed, with teammates coming to his support.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin mentioned Chandler was left shaken by the incident.

“He’s shattered that he’s had that impact on a player,” Goodwin mentioned.

“Obviously we really feel for the lad (Foley), but to Kade’s credit he’s pretty upset about it. It’s a big chase down tackle that in the end has had a bad impact.”

Simpson mentioned Foley seemed to be recovering properly post-match.

Camera Icon Jamaine Jones consoles Liam Ryan. Credit: Paul Kane / by way of AFL Photos

“Early days and we’ve got to do all the right things by him, but he walked off the ground,” Simpson mentioned.

“Obviously he’s a little bit rattled, but it’s OK.”

Simpson mentioned he was pleased with components of the match.

“We’re here to win. Don’t worry about that,” he mentioned.

“But second quarter – supply, front-half turnovers, contest, pressure, tackles – all the things that I think our fans want to see.

“If you don’t win, they want to see effort. It sounds a bit silly, we lost by a pretty big margin, but just like last week I thought the effort was there.”