Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks: state news agency

An Egyptian courtroom has sentenced to demise 10 members of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group for planning assaults on the police, the state-news company MENA stated on Sunday.

Egypt’s prime spiritual authority, the Grand Mufti, has to ratify the sentences, it stated.

The identities of the defendants weren’t disclosed and it was not doable to find out how that they had pleaded to the fees.

The authorities considers the Brotherhood a terrorist group. The group has lengthy stated it’s dedicated to peaceable change.

The 10 who had been sentenced to demise had fashioned a gaggle known as “Helwan Brigades,” MENA stated, in reference to a metropolis south of Cairo. They had been a part of a broader plot to assault police targets within the Cairo space with the intention to topple the regime, it added.

