Eight-foot-tall giraffe statue made using chocolate stuns people. Video goes viral

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon’s Instagram web page is full of videos that always make folks’s jaw drop. The clips present how he makes use of chocolate to create superb and complex sculptures, together with some that are large. He lately created an eight-foot-tall giraffe and posted the video on-line. Since being shared, the video has gone every kind of viral and has even gathered greater than 5.5 million likes.

“Chocolate Giraffe!. This 8.3ft tall 100% chocolate sculpture is my biggest creation yet,” he wrote whereas posting the video. The clip opens to indicate him creating totally different components of the statue. He then assembles the components to offer form to his creation. The video ends with the chef standing beside his creation. There is an opportunity that the video will go away you saying “Wow”, repeatedly.

Take a glance:

The publish has been shared just a few days in the past. Since being posted, it has accrued numerous feedback from folks.

“Need a giant tree next to it so it can have a lil’ snack,” wrote an Instagram person. “Are you for actual! Next stage Amaury!” posted one other. “Omg! Incredible,” expressed a 3rd.

In one other publish, he additionally shared a picture and a video showcasing the statue of the animal. “Chocolate Giraffe! With a height of 8.3ft and a weight of 160lbs this one is definitely my biggest chocolate creation ever!, it took me 7 days and had me come up with some new techniques in order to achieve this final result. Hard to believe you can create so much by only using 100% chocolate!” wrote. He additionally requested folks to counsel the subsequent animal statue he ought to create utilizing chocolate.

What are your ideas on the video?