Election 2022 LIVE updates: Scott Morrison prepares final pitch to voters; campaigns continue across the country

Staying with the opposition chief’s interview, and ABC presenter David Speers has requested Anthony Albanese whether or not voters will see extra nationwide debt beneath a federal Labor authorities.

Here is the related alternate. It’s been edited for size and readability.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

Speers: Will we see extra debt beneath Labor?

Albanese: We should be fiscally accountable, which is why we’ve been very cautious about our commitments. I’ll make two feedback. One is, we’re prioritising funding in areas that develop productiveness. So areas like cheaper childcare, for instance, for each greenback invested, produces [a] $2 return to the financial system. The prime minister says he’s a bulldozer … I’m a builder. I wish to construct infrastructure ensuring the NBN works. I wish to construct the abilities base…

Speers: More debt or not?

Albanese: The second factor we’ve carried out as effectively is to make…

Speers: The query was debt. Sorry, Mr Albanese. More debt?

Albanese: Yes. Debt is a product of inputs and outputs. What we’re saying is that our investments are boosting the inputs, ensuring we put downward stress on debt, ensuring we’re fiscally accountable. The different factor we’ve carried out is clearly point out that the departments of treasury and finance shall be tasked this 12 months to undergo line-by-line and to eliminate the waste and rorts which can be riddled via this finances. We may have extra to say about that this week.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is holding the Liberal Party’s marketing campaign launch this morning, the place he’ll announce an extension of incentives for older Australians to downsize their homes.

Albanese says Labor will match that promise, describing it as a “modest announcement”.

But he says Australia actually wants extra social housing and emergency lodging for girls and youngsters fleeing violence – each of which occur to be Labor insurance policies.