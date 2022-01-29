Elon’s huge offer to teenager over tweet

The Tesla billionaire reached out to a teen with a hefty money supply after realising the tech-savvy 19-year-old was monitoring his aircraft.

Tesla founder Elon Musk supplied to pay a tech-savvy teenager $US5000 ($A7110) to close down an account that saved tabs on his personal jet as a result of issues about his private security.

The billionaire reached out to the 19-year-old school scholar, Jack Sweeney, final November to specific concern a couple of Twitter account he runs referred to as @ElonJet, the New York Post reported.

The Twitter account gives common updates on flights of well-known figures by utilizing publicly accessible knowledge, in accordance with direct messages reviewed by the New York Post and first reported by Protocol.

“Can you take this down? It is a security risk,” Musk wrote to him in a direct message on Twitter dated November 30.

The pair exchanged a number of extra messages, with Musk urgent for particulars on how Mr Sweeney arrange the bots and what he earned by working them.

Eventually, Musk supplied $US5000 ($A7110) to delete the account.

“I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase,” Musk mentioned.

Mr Sweeney counter-offered at $US50,000 ($A71,110), telling Musk the cash can be “great support in college and would possibly allow me to get a car maybe even a Model 3,” in accordance with Protocol.

Musk mentioned he would take into account the supply, however later mentioned it didn’t “feel right” to pay to close down the account.

Eventually, he stopped responding.

Tesla representatives didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.

Tesla reportedly dissolved its PR workforce final yr.

When reached for remark, Mr Sweeney mentioned it was “awesome, but kinda scary” to obtain a DM from Musk.

He added that he wish to work for one among Musk’s corporations sooner or later.

Musk is among the world’s most recognisable enterprise leaders.

He’s additionally one of many world’s richest folks, with a private internet price of greater than $US240 billion ($A340 billion) as of Thursday, in accordance with Forbes.

The Tesla founder not too long ago expressed concern about accounts monitoring his journey.

Earlier this month, Musk addressed the difficulty on Twitter after one among his followers, a Tesla investor, apologised for sharing a submit claiming the billionaire deliberate to journey to Berlin, Germany.

While the experiences concerning the timing of Musk’s journey proved to be incorrect, the billionaire famous that accounts tracking his travel had been “becoming a security issue.”