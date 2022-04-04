Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will not seek a second term | CNN



Hong Kong

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who has confronted a tumultuous five-year time period outlined by political upheaval and Covid-19, is not going to search to increase her time in workplace, she confirmed Monday.

The choice was her “personal wish and aspiration” and was solely pushed by “family considerations,” mentioned Lam in a information convention, a day after the nomination interval for the put up opened.

She added that she had knowledgeable Beijing of her choice in March final yr throughout China’s annual parliamentary assembly. Her time period ends on June 30.

“This will also mean I am finishing my 42 years of public service,” she mentioned, including that she has not selected future plans.

Speculation has swirled on whether or not Lam, who has the bottom public approval ranking seen since Britain handed Hong Kong again to China in 1997, would run once more within the May 8 management race.

Lam took workplace in 2017, promising to “repair” a divided society. But two years later, she turned the main target of widespread anger and discontent, as thousands and thousands took to the road to protest a controversial extradition invoice with China.

Those protests quickly got here to symbolize bigger fears among the many public of rising Chinese affect and management over the semi-autonomous metropolis.

And although Lam in the end withdrew the invoice months into the protests, by then it was too late to stem public fury, fueled by allegations of extreme pressure by police and requires elevated democracy.

The emergence of Covid-19 in early 2020, adopted by the introduction of a nationwide safety regulation later that very same yr, introduced an finish to the protest motion.

The regulation, which was promulgated by Beijing, has come to outline Lam’s tenure, reworking the town’s social and political panorama. Under the regulation, democracy activists and politicians have been arrested and lots of of Hong Kong’s largest unions, advocacy teams and media shops have been dismantled.

And whereas Hong Kong was initially shielded from the worst of the pandemic, because of strict border controls and restrictions on every day life, new fast-spreading variants have plunged the town – and Lam’s administration – into disaster as soon as extra.

The metropolis’s loss of life price per capita has been the very best in Asia and Oceania on daily basis since February 28, pushed partly by low vaccination charges among the many aged.

Though the height seems to have handed, with new instances now declining day-by-day, the wave has reignited anger towards Lam and the federal government, who face accusations of poor preparation throughout a public well being disaster two years within the making.

With the place of Chief Executive now up for grabs, native media has highlighted former police officer and Chief Secretary John Lee, and Financial Secretary Paul Chan, as potential contenders.

The Chief Executive will likely be chosen by the Beijing-dominated Election Committee.

Last yr, Beijing launched sweeping electoral reforms, which gave native authorities better powers to vet candidates and be certain that solely “patriots” are allowed to face as candidates. In June, a brand new loyalty oath was launched for all Hong Kong elected officers – from native councilors to legislators – which impedes entry to civil posts for pro-democracy candidates.

Several Western international locations, together with the United States and United Kingdom, have expressed concern over the drastic shifts in Hong Kong’s electoral system, with the US State Department saying in a latest report that China performed an “unprecedented role in directing the outcome of the Hong Kong elections.”

Hong Kong’s authorities has hit again at each international locations, insisting on Friday that the rights and freedoms of residents are “well-protected.”