EP creates tension by leaking Azerbaijan diplomatic letters to Aremenian diaspora

Twitter seems to be exhibiting rigidity in Brussels between the EU and Azerbaijan. Whilst Josep Borrell tweets his appreciation of Azerbaijan’s provision of humanitarian assist to the folks of Ukraine & readiness to increase fuel deliveries to Moldova & south east Europe, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan is sad that the European Parliament has leaked diplomatic letters from him to members of the Armenian neighborhood.

Exchange with @bayramov_jeyhun. Welcome Azerbaijan’s provision of humanitarian assist to the folks of #Ukraine & readiness to increase fuel deliveries to Moldova & south east Europe. EU stays dedicated to supporting efforts that might cut back tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia. pic.twitter.com/ZVmbV5NHPL — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) March 12, 2022

In a tweet the Ambassador of Azerbaijan expresses his displeasure on the European Parliament, saying “UNBELIEVABLE, BUT POSSIBLE: How @Europarl_EN deliberately leaked letters received from AZE ambassador to ARM diaspora. I wonder if other letters addressed to EP on many sensitive issues were similarly passed to lobbyist and pressure groups in and around EP?”

UNBELIEVABLE, BUT POSSIBLE: How @Europarl_EN intentionally leaked letters obtained from AZE ambassador to ARM diaspora. I’m wondering if different letters addressed to EP on many delicate points have been equally handed to lobbyist and strain teams in and round EPhttps://t.co/vp7lJ1ZpoT Advertisement — Vaqif Sadıqov (@VaqifS) March 11, 2022

Share this text: