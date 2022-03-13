EP creates tension by leaking Azerbaijan diplomatic letters to Aremenian diaspora
Twitter seems to be exhibiting rigidity in Brussels between the EU and Azerbaijan. Whilst Josep Borrell tweets his appreciation of Azerbaijan’s provision of humanitarian assist to the folks of Ukraine & readiness to increase fuel deliveries to Moldova & south east Europe, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan is sad that the European Parliament has leaked diplomatic letters from him to members of the Armenian neighborhood.
In a tweet the Ambassador of Azerbaijan expresses his displeasure on the European Parliament, saying “UNBELIEVABLE, BUT POSSIBLE: How @Europarl_EN deliberately leaked letters received from AZE ambassador to ARM diaspora. I wonder if other letters addressed to EP on many sensitive issues were similarly passed to lobbyist and pressure groups in and around EP?”
Share this text:
EU Reporter publishes articles from a wide range of exterior sources which specific a variety of viewpoints. The positions taken in these articles are usually not essentially these of EU Reporter.