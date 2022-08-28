Sports
EPL: Fornals gets West Ham up and running with winner at Villa | Football News – Times of India
BIRMINGHAM (England): West Ham United opened their Premier League targets and factors account for the season as a deflected effort by Pablo Fornals sealed a 1-0 victory at Aston Villa on Sunday.
The Spaniard took goal from 25 metres within the 74th minute and his effort looped in after hitting Villa’s Ezri Konsa.
It was a reward for an improved second-half efficiency by West Ham who provided little earlier than the break.
Villa have been hardly significantly better in a turgid first half though they did have the ball within the web early on when Konsa obtained on the top of a Lucas Digne nook however the ball had gone out of play.
The victory lifted West Ham off the foot of the desk into seventeenth place with three factors, the identical as Villa.
The Spaniard took goal from 25 metres within the 74th minute and his effort looped in after hitting Villa’s Ezri Konsa.
It was a reward for an improved second-half efficiency by West Ham who provided little earlier than the break.
Villa have been hardly significantly better in a turgid first half though they did have the ball within the web early on when Konsa obtained on the top of a Lucas Digne nook however the ball had gone out of play.
The victory lifted West Ham off the foot of the desk into seventeenth place with three factors, the identical as Villa.