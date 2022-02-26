Sports
EPL: Leeds’ relegation fears intensify after thrashing by Spurs | Football News – Times of India
LEEDS (England): Leeds United‘s Premier League relegation fears intensified after they slumped to a 4-0 defeat at residence to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
Leeds fell aside early on in entrance of an expectant Elland Road, conceding twice inside quarter-hour as targets from Matt Doherty and Dejan Kulusevski put Spurs within the driving seat.
Harry Kane volleyed residence a 3rd within the twenty seventh minute, making Leeds solely the second facet in Premier League historical past to concede three or extra targets in 5 consecutive matches within the competitors, after Sunderland in November 2005.
Son Heung-min accomplished the rout late on.
A fifth defeat of their final six league matches for Leeds leaves them fifteenth within the desk, solely three factors away from the underside three, having performed three video games greater than Burnley in 18th place.
Spurs’ second successive win on the highway moved Antonio Conte’s facet above Wolverhampton Wanderers into seventh within the standings.
