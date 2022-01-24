EU challenges Russian export restrictions on wood at WTO

The EU requested consultations with Russia on the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding export restrictions positioned by Russia on wooden merchandise. The export restrictions encompass considerably elevated export duties on sure wooden merchandise and a drastic discount within the variety of border crossing factors by which exports of wooden merchandise can happen. The Russian restrictions are extremely detrimental to the EU wooden processing trade, which depends on exports from Russia, and create vital uncertainty on the worldwide wooden market. The EU has repeatedly engaged with Russia since Moscow introduced these measures in October 2020, with out success. They entered into pressure in January 2022. The dispute settlement consultations that the EU has requested are step one in WTO dispute settlement proceedings. If they don’t result in a passable answer, the EU can request that the WTO arrange a panel to rule on the matter. More info is obtainable on this press release.

