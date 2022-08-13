EU chief praises solidarity of ‘heroic’ firefighters in Europe

France’s south-west area of Gironde has endured a hellish week wherein greater than 7,400 hectares of forest have burned and at the least 10,000 individuals have been evacuated from their properties.

Although they had been partially contained in the course of the night time, the fires continued to rage on Friday. Authorities say rain isn’t anticipated till Sunday on the earliest.

Firefighters from throughout Europe have come to assistance from their French colleagues, who’re unable to deal with the sheer variety of new outbreaks and the re-emergence of fires that had not been utterly extinguished.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has praised the solidarity of “heroic” firefighters throughout the continent. European solidarity seems extra needed than ever in a continent tormented by drought and heatwaves.

Hundreds of European firefighters from Germany, Romania and Italy gathered on Friday to assist their French counterparts within the struggle in opposition to the nonetheless energetic hearth within the Gironde and Landes departments.

“We are ready to go on the field,” mentioned Colonel Cristian Buhaiànu, head of the 77-strong Romanian detachment within the scorching solar.

The operational headquarters is positioned a couple of kilometres from the fireplace at Landiras, the place 7,400 hectares have burned since Tuesday.

“We have 1,100 firefighters present, plus an additional 361 personnel and 101 vehicles from European support. They will arrive, some arrived yesterday, like our German and Romanian friends and then our Austrian and Polish friends will arrive later today”, mentioned Ronan Léaustic, deputy prefect for Arcachon, which lies 60 kilometres south-west of Bordeaux.

A fireplace that broke out on Wednesday night within the southern Ardèche division and ravaged at the least 320 hectares “has been fixed”, the departmental prefecture introduced on Friday afternoon.

According to the EU’s earth statement programme, Copernicus, massive swathes of Europe and North Africa at the moment are in “extreme danger” of catching hearth.

In Portugal, flames have been engulfed the Serra Da Estrela pure park, whereas the glacial valley of Zezere, a World Heritage Site, has suffered irreparable losses.

More than 1,500 Portuguese firefighters remained mobilised Friday to attempt to put out a forest hearth that has been raging for nearly every week within the centre of the nation, destroying some 10,000 hectares of vegetation in a pure park.

“There is still an active front that concerns us” on the confluence of the municipalities of Guarda and Celorico da Beira, mentioned civil safety commander Miguel Cruz at a noon press briefing.

“The rest of the perimeter is more stable,” he added, including that the firefighters’ floor work was supported by some 15 helicopters or water-bombing planes, together with a Spanish Canadair.

The blaze is already the most important of this summer time in Portugal, devastating the Unesco-recognised world geo-park within the Serra da Estrela mountain area, which rises to round 2,000 metres.

After breaking out within the municipality of Covilha, it unfold northwards to the municipalities of Manteigas, Gouveia, Guarda and Celorico da Beira.

The flames triggered “irreparable damage” by destroying “unique” areas of forest, the president of the environmental affiliation Zero, Francisco Ferreira, lamented to the general public channel RTP.

With the civil safety command beneath hearth for its administration of the operations, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa mentioned on Friday that he needed to know “what should have been done so that the fire did not grow to this extent”.

In the previous week, the forest hearth has injured round 15 firefighters and triggered the short-term evacuation of round 20 individuals.

Portugal, which is experiencing an distinctive drought this yr, additionally had its hottest July in nearly a century.

Since the start of the yr, some 78,000 hectares have already gone up in smoke, probably the most severe toll because the lethal fires of 2017, which claimed round 100 lives, based on the Institute for Nature and Forest Conservation.

Elsewhere, blazes proceed to wreak havoc in components of Greece, Italy and Spain.