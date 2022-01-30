EU condemns flogging, jail term for Iran rights defender

The EU on Sunday condemned the current sentencing of main human rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi to eight years in jail and over 70 lashes, and expressed fear for her poor well being situation.

Her husband Taghi Rahmani, who is predicated in France, on January 23 wrote on Twitter that the sentence was handed out by an Iranian courtroom after a listening to that lasted solely 5 minutes.

The particulars of each the decision and the case in opposition to Mohammadi stay unclear.

“The EU calls on Iran to comply with its obligations under international law and urgently release Ms Mohammadi, taking also into account her deteriorating health condition,” a spokesperson mentioned in a press release.

The bloc mentioned that imposing the sentence “is against the universal principles of human rights and the rule of law.”

A colleague of Nobel Peace Prize-winning campaigner Shirin Ebadi, who now lives outdoors Iran, Mohammadi has been repeatedly jailed by the Iranian authorities.

She was launched from jail in October 2020 however then all of a sudden arrested once more in November 2021 in Karaj outdoors Tehran whereas attending a memorial for a person killed throughout nationwide protests two years earlier.

Amnesty International on the time condemned Mohammadi’s arrest as “arbitrary” and described her as a “prisoner of conscience targeted solely for her peaceful human rights activities”.

Mohammadi, who has lengthy campaigned in opposition to using the loss of life penalty in Iran, had earlier than her newest arrest been working with households in search of justice for family members who they are saying have been killed by safety forces within the 2019 protests.

Even whereas out of jail, she had in May 2021 been handed a sentence of 80 lashes and 30 months in jail on fees of “propaganda” in opposition to Iran’s Islamic system.

Activists have decried what they see as elevated repression in Iran in current months, together with the jailing of campaigners and higher use of the loss of life penalty.

Prominent detainees have additionally died in jail, such because the well-known poet Baktash Abtin.

