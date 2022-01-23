Europe Could Be Headed For Covid Pandemic ‘Endgame’: WHO

Copenhagen:

The Omicron variant has moved the Covid-19 pandemic into a brand new part and will deliver it to an finish in Europe, the WHO Europe director stated Sunday.

“It’s plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame,” Hans Kluge informed AFP in an interview, including that Omicron might infect 60 % of Europeans by March.

Once the present surge of Omicron at the moment sweeping throughout Europe subsides, “there will be for quite some weeks and months a global immunity, either thanks to the vaccine or because people have immunity due to the infection, and also lowering seasonality.”

“So we anticipate that there will be a period of quiet before Covid-19 may come back towards the end of the year, but not necessarily the pandemic coming back,” Kluge stated.

The Omicron variant, which research have proven typically results in much less extreme an infection amongst vaccinated folks than Delta, has raised long-awaited hopes that Covid-19 is beginning to shift from a pandemic to a extra manageable endemic sickness like seasonal flu.

“There is a lot of talk about endemic but endemic means … that it is possible to predict what’s going to happen. This virus has surprised (us) more than once so we have to be very careful”, Kluge stated.

In the WHO Europe area, which contains 53 nations together with a number of in Central Asia, Omicron represented 15 % of latest instances as of January 18, in comparison with 6.3 % per week earlier, the well being physique stated.

