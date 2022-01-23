Ex-athlete vows to maintain U. of Michigan sex abuse protest

Jon Vaughn’s small blue-and-white camper has been parked outdoors the house of the University of Michigan’s president since early October, and he says it is not shifting anytime quickly

“We’ve only really scratched the surface and touched the tip of the iceberg on how insidious this atrocity is,” Vaughn told The Associated Press on Friday. “That’s why I’m staying. The entire truth has not come out.”

In 2018, a former athlete made an allegation of sexual abuse towards Anderson and police launched an investigation. Then in early 2020, 5 extra former sufferers lodged accusations towards the late physician. It was then {that a} spokesman acknowledged that some college staff have been conscious of accusations towards the physician even previous to 2018.

The college established a hotline in 2020 for different college students to return ahead.

Vaughn, who performed for the Wolverines throughout the 1988-1990 seasons, mentioned he was given 50 prostate exams by Anderson, the primary when he was an 18-year-old freshman in 1988.

“He made the remark, ‘I see you had cancer in your family history,'” and asked, “‘You have any other relative with cancer?’” Vaughn said. “In that exam, he then raped me digitally for the first time.”

Vaughn said Anderson, the only doctor whom scholarship athletes could see at the university, usually started his exams with noninvasive procedures such as taking his blood pressure and checking his heart.

As an athlete you go through exams “’cause you want to get the pass to play,” he mentioned, noting that whereas at Michigan, he and different gamers “have been in a continuing state of being uncomfortable however studying to compartmentalize issues to get the job performed.”

Vaughn rushed for greater than 1,400 yards in two years and 9 touchdowns in his closing season with the Wolverines. In 1990, he was picked by the New England Patriots within the fifth spherical of the draft. During a four-year NFL profession, he additionally performed for Kansas City and Seattle.

But he mentioned the repercussions of what Anderson subjected him to lingered all through his professional profession and even seeped into his life outdoors soccer, specifically when it got here to taking good care of his health.

“You don’t want to go to the dentist” and “you don’t want to go to the doctor” due to belief points, he mentioned. This fall, he found a lump on his neck, and in the end ended up going to a health care provider. It turned out to be cancerous nodules on his thyroid gland.

“I’ve been living with this now for I don’t know how long,” he mentioned Friday morning whereas heading to surgical procedure to have his thyroid eliminated. “I realized how long I self-treated things.”

The allegations towards Anderson are usually not the one scandal ensnaring the college. On Jan. 15, the college’s Board of Regents eliminated Mark Schlissel as college presiden t due to an alleged “inappropriate relationship with a university employee.” Former University of Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman has been appointed interim president.

Despite his situation, Vaughn mentioned he does not plan to cease protesting the best way the college handles intercourse abuse claims or demanding solutions within the Anderson case.

“Michigan built us for this fight,” he mentioned, referring to himself and different former gamers who say they have been abused by Anderson. “They do not know who we’re.”

