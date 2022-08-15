Ex-employee shut down PD website over pay dispute, city says

NEWTON, Mass. — Officials in a Boston suburb are investigating a former metropolis worker they are saying shut down the police web site throughout a pay dispute.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller mentioned the previous worker, who was the police division data expertise director, took down the division web site in late June and July. The web site as a substitute directed guests to a message that referred to as on them to contact Fuller and ask the mayor to revive it, The Boston Globe reported on Friday.

Fuller mentioned the worker controls entry to the positioning and has not turned it over to the town. Newton has created a brand new police division web site instead. The outdated web site was now not lively on Sunday.

Fuller instructed the Globe in a press release earlier this week that the worker shut down “a vital resource for the residents of the city of Newton.” The worker notified metropolis officers in March that he was leaving the job, the Globe reported. The paper reported the worker felt he was owed $137,000 in compensatory time on the time he shut down the web site, the paper reported.

The worker mentioned in a press release that he was “disheartened by the city’s representation of the facts in this matter” and he would work with the town to resolve the issue.