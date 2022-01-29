Ex-German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder mocked for Ukraine comments

BERLIN — Germany’s former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has accused one of many sides within the Russia-Ukraine battle of “saber-rattling.” Guess which one.

On an episode of his podcast launched Friday, Schröder, who was German chancellor from 1998 till 2005, mentioned that Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock mustn’t have visited Kyiv earlier than she went to Moscow final week, saying the Ukraine journey might be seen as “provocation” in Russia.

Schröder — chairman of Nord Stream, the Russian-owned, Swiss-based agency that owns pipelines bringing Russian fuel to Europe, and who’s a long-time good friend of Vladimir Putin — went on to say he hoped “the saber-rattling from Ukraine will stop.” He added that he thought Ukrainian criticism of Germany’s refusal to provide the nation with weapons was “really outrageous.”

Earlier this week, Berlin was ridiculed for sending 5,000 protective helmets to Ukraine moderately than weapons — prompting Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko to ask if the subsequent supply could be of pillows.

Schröder was roundly mocked for his feedback.

“When 100,000 combat-ready Russian soldiers encircle Ukraine militarily, that is a concrete threat,” Germany’s former Europe Minister Michael Roth wrote on Twitter. “People who clearly state and warn against this are not warmongers,” Roth added. “Wanting to protect and defend against it has nothing to do with saber-rattling.”

“Gerhard Schröder accuses Ukraine of ‘saber-rattling.’ But perhaps it’s just the loose screws in his head that are rattling,” tweeted Jan Böhmermann, a well known satirist.

Christoph Hoffmann, a member of parliament for the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) — a part of Germany’s governing coalition together with Schröder’s Social Democrats — added a caption to a narrative about Schröder’s remarks: “His master’s voice.”

It’s not the primary time Schröder come underneath assault for his stance on Russia.

In 2018, the Wall Street Journal referred to as him “a luxury-loving, paid-up, swaggering instrument of Vladimir Putin,” arguing there was no motive he shouldn’t be sanctioned in the identical manner as Russian oligarchs.