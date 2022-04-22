Ex-Honduran President Extradited To US To Face Drug Charges

US Attorney General stated that Hernandez abused his place as President of Honduras. (File)

New York:

Former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez was extradited to the United States Thursday to face trial for allegedly aiding the smuggling of tons of of tons of cocaine to America and receiving hundreds of thousands of {dollars} in bribes.

The 53-year-old, whose 2014 to 2022 stint as president was stricken by allegations of corruption, dangers spending the remainder of his life in jail if convicted.

AFP witnessed Hernandez’s departure from an air pressure base in Tegucigalpa on a Drug Enforcement Administration aircraft destined for the United States. He is because of seem in a New York court docket on Friday.

Hernandez is accused of getting facilitated the smuggling of some 500 tons of cocaine — primarily from Colombia and Venezuela — to the United States through Honduras since 2004, beginning lengthy earlier than his presidency.

In flip, he allegedly acquired “millions of dollars in bribes… from multiple narcotrafficking organizations in Honduras, Mexico and other places,” in accordance with a US Embassy doc.

An indictment filed by prosecutors in New York charged Hernandez with three counts of drug and weapons offences.

“Hernandez abused his position as President of Honduras… to operate the country as a narco-state,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland instructed reporters.

Not even three weeks after leaving workplace following elections, a warrant was issued for Hernandez’s arrest at Washington’s request, and he surrendered to police on February 15.

He was then held at a police particular forces jail within the capital Tegucigalpa.

Hernandez portrayed himself as an ally of the US struggle on medicine throughout his tenure, serving to to extradite a number of narcotics kingpins.

Washington even supported his re-election in 2017 regardless of a constitutional one-term restrict and accusations of voting fraud.

But a number of drug traffickers since instructed US prosecutors they’d paid bribes to the president’s interior circle, and by the point he left workplace, US drug enforcers have been prepared to maneuver towards Hernandez.

– ‘Narco-state’ –

US prosecutors say the previous president turned Honduras right into a “narco-state” by involving the navy, police and civilians in drug trafficking to the United States.

He is alleged to have acquired hundreds of thousands of {dollars} from a number of drug trafficking organizations, together with from the previous chief of the Sinaloa Cartel, referred to as El Chapo.

In return, drug traffickers in Honduras have been “allowed to operate with virtual impunity,” Garland stated.

An alleged Hernandez affiliate, Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez, was sentenced within the United States in February to life in jail and a high quality of $151.7 million for smuggling tons of cocaine with the ex-president’s help, in accordance with prosecutors.

And his brother, ex-congressman Tony Hernandez, was given a life sentence within the United States in March 2021 for drug trafficking crimes during which Juan Orlando Hernandez was stated to have been a co-conspirator.

This month, a decide licensed the extradition to the United States of former nationwide police chief Juan Carlos Bonilla, accused of working drug trafficking operations for Hernandez.

The former president, referred to as JOH in his nation, denies the allegations towards him.

Hernandez left workplace on January 27 when leftist Xiomara Castro grew to become president of this nation, which has a poverty fee of not less than 60 p.c amongst its 10 million inhabitants.

On March 28, the 15-member Supreme Court of Honduras — all judges appointed throughout Hernandez’s first time period — ratified his extradition.

In a press release, the previous president’s household protested his “innocence” and stated he was a “victim of revenge by the drug traffickers he himself had extradited or forced to flee to the United States.”

These had instructed lies about Hernandez in a bid to have their very own sentences decreased, the kin stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)