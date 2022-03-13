Ex Tamil Nadu Minister Released From Jail Accuses DMK Of Political Vendetta

D Jayakumar stepped out of the jail to a rousing reception by AIADMK leaders and cadres.

Chennai:

Senior chief of the AIADMK and former Fisheries Minister of Tamil Nadu D Jayakumar, arrested in reference to three instances together with one on land-grab, was launched from the Central jail in Chennai on Saturday after being granted conditional bail by the Madras High Court.

He was earlier granted bail in two instances for assaulting and parading a DMK member after eradicating the latter’s shirt throughout the civic polls as he solid a bogus vote and staged a road-roko after a conflict with the DMK members over booth-capturing.

Mr Jayakumar stepped out of the jail to a rousing reception by the AIADMK leaders and cadres. Later, occasion coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Ok Palaniswami known as on Mr Jayakumar at his residence from the place he was arrested by the police final month.

He was incarcerated for 20 days. Mr Jayakumar accused the ruling DMK of political vendetta. “(MK) Stalin’s DMK thinks it can finish off the AIADMK by foisting cases against its leaders. Even if thousands of Stalins come, the AIADMK cannot be destroyed,” Mr Jayakumar advised reporters outdoors the jail.

He alleged there was no water to drink within the jail or perhaps a mat to sleep on. “I had to sleep on the floor,” Mr Jayakumar stated. He stated his launch signified that fact has triumphed. As he was greeted by partymen outdoors the jail, Mr Jayakumar raised slogans denouncing the DMK authorities.

Party’s prime leaders Panneerselvam and Palaniswami enquired him about his well being. Mr Jayakumar thanked them and occasion cadres who stood by him.

He was arrested for land-grab and granted bail given that he execute a private bond for Rs 10,000 with two sureties every for a like sum and likewise keep in Tiruchirappalli and seem earlier than the the police for 2 weeks. Thereafter, he ought to seem earlier than the crime department police right here each Monday until additional orders.