EXCLUSIVE: Here’s how Sara Ali Khan reacted to Salman Khan’s Saara Zamana joke at the IIFA 2022 Press Conference : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

After two years, IIFA Awards is being held with a lot grandeur within the UAE and evidently, many celebrities have flown particularly to attend the occasion. In reality, a few of them may even be giving their debut reside performances on stage with this yr and the celebs are tremendous excited. Newbie Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut with Kedarnath, may even be current and she or he not too long ago attended the inexperienced carpet of IIFA Rocks which was held on June 3. From talking concerning the performances she is wanting ahead to, to reacting to Salman Khan’s joke, the actress in her ordinary bubbly self, spoke about it completely to Bollywood Hungama.

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s how Sara Ali Khan reacted to Salman Khan’s Saara Zamana joke on the IIFA 2022 Press Conference

Readers would bear in mind that stars flew to Abu Dhabi a few days previous to the occasion to proceed both with their observe classes for stage performances or to attend the IIFA 2022 press convention held within the metropolis. Amongst the latter was Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor, amongst others and through the occasion Salman Khan was her ordinary enjoyable self when he tried to drag Sara’s legs. After answering one of many media questions, Salman teased Sara by asking ‘knock knock’. While Sara went to reply by asking, ‘Who’s there’, Salman added, ‘Sara’. When Sara additional questioned, ‘Sara, who?’, Salman went on to sing the tune, ‘Saara Zamaana’ leaving everybody together with the actress in splits.

When we requested Sara Ali Khan to react to the identical, she advised Bollywood Hungama, “I found it really funny. I think people have just gotten used to it. They see me and pehle it’s like ‘knock-knock’ nikalta hai and phir Hello nikal tha hai. Jaise aap logon ko aadab karte ho, Namaste karte ho waise mujhe ‘knock knock’ karte hain log.” In an earlier interview, Sara Ali Khan had confessed that she is obsessive about Knock Knock jokes and she or he usually cracks it even on the units of the movie.

On the opposite hand, Sara Ali Khan additionally spoke about attending IIFA 2022 and the way it’s a celebration for the movie fraternity as an entire. “Honestly, I think what’s important is that we as a fraternity are being able to get out of our country and celebrate each other together,” she maintained. She additionally talked concerning the success of her latest launch Atrangi Re. “I think that I am very much aware of the love that I have been given. And I’m just grateful for it. And now I just need to keep doing more and hoping to be able to get better and more,” she concluded.

