EXCLUSIVE: “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had the vision to back a film like English Vinglish at that point in time when many in the industry didn’t have the confidence to do so” – R Balki : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

India awakened immediately to the horrible information of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s sudden demise. The reputed investor was simply 62 years previous when he handed away early morning on Sunday, August 14. He had earned a fan following his achievements within the fields of shares and investing. However, many are usually not conscious that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala additionally had a Bollywood connection.

EXCLUSIVE: “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had the vision to back a film like English Vinglish at that point in time when many in the industry didn’t have the confidence to do so” – R Balki

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has been credited as a producer in 4 movies – Sridevi-starrer English Vinglish (2012), Amitabh Bachchan-Dhanush starrer Shamitabh (2015), Arjun Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Ki & Ka (2016) and Akshay Kumar’s social drama Pad Man (2018). Incidentally, all of the 4 movies have been directed or backed by R Balki.

In an interview to a information channel a number of years in the past, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had revealed how he received concerned into the film enterprise and his affiliation with R Balki. He had stated, “I find films very interesting and I happened to meet Balki, and really liked his movies, Cheeni Kum (2007) and Paa (2018). More than that, I felt he’s a very fine man.”

He had additionally said, “We judge a company, buy the stock and leave it to the management. I like the man, I liked his movies, he comes from the corporate world. I’m not afraid of losing money, I’m afraid of sour relationships. I know the film industry is not a very healthy place to be in. I intuitively liked his skills, his approach and intuitively trusted him.”

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala can be part of two extra movies of R Balki, that are unreleased. One is Chup, starring Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The different movie is Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Saiyami Kher.

When Bollywood Hungama solely contacted R Balki, he spoke about his reminiscences with him, “He was a great partner. I met him at an event after the release of Cheeni Kum. He gave me his card and told me that he’d like to work with me. I had no idea who he was. It’s only later I found out!”

R Balki additional stated, “I was looking for a co-producer for English Vinglish. That’s when he came on board and our film was able to roll. He had the vision to back a film like English Vinglish at that point in time when many in the industry didn’t have the confidence to do so.”

English Vinglish marked the directorial debut of R Balki’s spouse Gauri Shinde. It was additionally the comeback automobile of the late Sridevi, and was a hit on the field workplace.

R Balki revealed, “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala didn’t even hear the script of English Vinglish before backing it. He just said, ‘If you are making it, I am on’. I asked him, ‘Won’t you like to hear the story before coming on board?’. He replied, ‘No. If you are making it, it has to be worth it, right?’. That’s the kind of equation we had with him. He never questioned me. He didn’t really make a lot of money through films and yet, he was in this business for the passion of cinema.”

When requested when he final noticed him, R Balki replied, “I last met him a few weeks ago. He was not keeping well but his mind was as sharp as ever.” He continued, “Gauri and I would miss him a lot.”

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala additionally had one other filmy connection. During Diwali, he used to have a chat with Bollywood heroines on the ET Now information channel. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Nargis Fakhri and so on have appeared on these reveals and have quizzed and have been quizzed by the Big Bull of Dalal Street, as he was fondly referred to as.

We at Bollywood Hungama lengthen our heartfelt condolences to the Jhunjhunwala household.

