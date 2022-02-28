Eye-watering payday for rugby league

Rugby league kingpin Peter V’landys says the game is in a stronger monetary place now than it was earlier than the Covid-19 pandemic started.

Rugby league’s income surged to $575.1m final 12 months, 37 per cent or $155.4m greater than 2020.

The NRL introduced on Monday morning that $5.5m had been allotted to paying gamers again for taking pay cuts within the wake of economic difficulties posed by the pandemic, which means “the majority” of pay cuts had now been reimbursed.

The ARLC has additionally ensured there will probably be $5.5m in bonuses designated to gamers in 2022.

“The players sacrificed a great deal financially and personally to ensure we completed the season and we wanted to reward their efforts,” ARLC chairman Peter V’landys mentioned.

“On behalf of the commission, I would like to thank our members and our players who have led the way in ensuring we completed a full season in 2021.”

In addition, an additional $9m in funds was paid to the 16 NRL golf equipment in October 2021. The complete amount of money grants distributed to the golf equipment was $239.6m final 12 months.

V’landys credited “significant revenue increases and ongoing efficiencies at NRL head office” for the league’s robust monetary place.

“The commission is proud to report that despite almost $30m in Covid costs, the game will report a strong surplus,” he mentioned.

“Most importantly, the commission has made it a priority to ensure club members and players received increased distributions. Many clubs were facing significant financial challenges due to the pandemic.”

NRL chief government Andrew Abdo mentioned 2021 was “an incredibly strong year” for the expansion of rugby league.

“Revenues returned to over $550m and we have secured long-term broadcast agreements which will see broadcast investment increase to over $400m a year from 2023,’’ he said.

“We have received tremendous support and loyalty from our media partners, sponsors and fans, who have stuck by us.

“We have also been innovative in the way we have approached new commercial partners and we have continued to look for efficiencies in our cost base.”

The 2022 NRL season begins on March 10 when reigning premiers the Penrith Panthers tackle the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles.