Family members to stand trial over Pakistani woman’s disappearance

Five members of the family will go on trial over the alleged homicide of a Pakistani teenager who refused an organized marriage, an Italian decide has dominated.

Saman Abbas disappeared final yr in Italy after refusing her mother and father’ calls for to marry a cousin in Pakistan.

Italian authorities suspect that the 18-year-old was killed and her physique was buried.

Saman had instructed her boyfriend in Italy that her household was speaking about killing her, and her mother and father fled to Pakistan from Milan simply someday after her disappearance.

For two months, round 500 Italian cops — aided by canine and drones — searched farm fields close to the city the place the household lived in Novellara.

On Tuesday, a decide in Reggio Emilia dominated that Saman’s mother and father, two cousins, and an uncle — who was extradited from France — ought to go on trial.

Saman’s mother and father are more likely to be tried in absentia after failing to reply to appeals from Italian authorities.

The uncle has denied any position in his niece’s disappearance, regardless of video proof that he was seen strolling with a shovel and a pitchfork within the countryside close to the household’s dwelling.

Saman’s 16-year-old brother was the opposite member of the family who remained in Italy and has been transferred to a protected centre.

The first listening to of the trial has been set for 10 February 2023.