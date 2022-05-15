Cricket
Fantasy Pick: Rabada and Marsh could fetch big points
May 16: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, sixty fourth Match, DY Patil Stadium
Safe XI: Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh (vice-capt), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada (capt), Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya.
Captain: Kagiso Rabada
The South African speedster is the third leading wicket-taker this season with 21 wickets in 11 video games. He has been efficient in powerplay (9 wickets) in addition to in loss of life overs (eight wickets in nine overs) on this season. The final time he performed at DY Patil Stadium, he picked up 4 for 33 towards Gujarat Titans.
The South African speedster is the third leading wicket-taker this season with 21 wickets in 11 video games. He has been efficient in powerplay (9 wickets) in addition to in loss of life overs (eight wickets in nine overs) on this season. The final time he performed at DY Patil Stadium, he picked up 4 for 33 towards Gujarat Titans.
Vice-captain: Mitchell Marsh
After a spot of 11 years within the IPL, the Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh received his second Player-of-the-Match award within the final sport for his 89 off 62 balls and a couple of for 25. Against pacers, he has scored 142 runs at a strike rate of 147.91 with simply two dismissals this season.
After a spot of 11 years within the IPL, the Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh received his second Player-of-the-Match award within the final sport for his 89 off 62 balls and a couple of for 25. Against pacers, he has scored 142 runs at a strike rate of 147.91 with simply two dismissals this season.
Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow is having fun with his stint along with his new franchise this season after being given the opening function. His final two scores are 56 (40) and 66 (29). As an opener within the IPL, he has scored 1094 runs in 29 games at a median of 42.07 and a strike fee of 145.47.
Anrich Nortje: Having overcome the harm issues, the South African pacer has been in prolific type within the final three video games, choosing up six wickets. His 40 IPL wickets have been unfold virtually equally in powerplay (13), middle overs (13) and death overs (14) which suggests he’s an affect bowler throughout phases.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa: The left-handed batter has scored 202 runs in eight games at a strike fee of 162.90 this season. Although he’s but to attain a half-century, he has recorded 5 25-plus scores.
High Risk XI: Jonny Bairstow (capt), Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Mayank Agarwal, Rovman Powell, Mitchell Marsh, Liam Livingstone, Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Anrich Nortje (vice-capt).