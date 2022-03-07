Fenway Sports Group Wants To Add NBA Team — And More — To Portfolio

BOSTON (CBS) — Fenway Sports Group lately acquired the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Sox’ possession doesn’t intend to cease there.

In an interview with The Boston Globe, Gerry Cardinale — founding father of RedFowl Capital Partners, which invested $750 million in FSG final yr — laid out the ambitions of the group with regard to including extra groups to the portfolio.

“I would be very disappointed if I don’t significantly increase the amount of capital that we’ve invested in Fenway to date for more opportunities,” Cardinale advised Michael Silverman. “I hope and I think we’re going to have that opportunity to do so. That’s what buying into that platform should be all about.”

Cardinale mentioned that including an NBA staff is “a real top priority” for FSG. The group would additionally prefer to personal an NFL staff, a WNBA staff, a cricket staff, and one other soccer staff (FSG already owns Liverpool FC).

“Everything’s in play I would say, but as usual, we’re going to have a very strict funnel,” Cardinale advised Silverman. “The bar has never been higher in terms of what really fits in the [FSG] portfolio. You should think about us looking to add other teams and the businesses around them. You should look at us building businesses within the platform itself, like I’ve done in my career at RedBird and Goldman, and you should look at continuing to evaluate the constructs.”

Obviously, there’s no schedule for skilled sports activities groups turning into obtainable to buy. But similar to with the Penguins, FSG seems poised to pounce on whichever alternative presents itself subsequent within the realm of professional sports activities.