Fire Breaks Out At Footwear Factory In Delhi, No Casualties

This was the second incident being reported from Delhi’s Narela previously 2 days. (Representational)

New Delhi:

A fireplace broke out at a footwear manufacturing unit within the Narela industrial space of Delhi on Monday.

After getting the data, 9 hearth tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze.

No casualty has been reported within the hearth accident to this point, in line with Delhi Fire Service.

This was the second hearth incident being reported from North Delhi’s Narela space previously two days.

On Saturday evening, 25 firefighters had been rushed to the spot after a serious hearth was reported at a plastic granule manufacturing unit within the space.

No accidents had been reported in Narela’s plastic manufacturing unit hearth accident.

