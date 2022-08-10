Firefighters dig through thick mud to rescue stuck horse. See pictures

A narrative of firefighter rescuing a horse from a muddy state of affairs was lately shared on Facebook. The put up, shared together with a number of photos, is profitable folks’s hearts. And, folks are actually praising the rescuers for his or her unimaginable efforts of serving to the animal.

Denton County Emergency Services District took to their official web page to share the pictures. “Yesterday morning, crews from Denton County ESD # 1 and Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call in Copper Canyon to rescue a horse that was stuck in the mud. Upon arrival, personnel found a large Belgian draft horse in thick mud up to its belly next to a stock pond. Firefighters dug through the mud and created space underneath the horse to fit ropes to help get the animal out. A veterinarian was on the scene with medication and assisted in taking care of the horse named Bella, who is was still last night with IV fluids, food, and water. Thanks to the team consisting of firefighters, volunteers, veterinarians, and citizens that were involved in this rescue,” they wrote whereas sharing the images.

Take a have a look at the images that present how the firefighters rescued the horse:

The put up was shared a day in the past. Since being posted, the share has gathered over 600 likes. The put up has additionally gathered tons of feedback. “Thank all of you wonderful men and women for saving this beauty,” posted a Facebook person. “What an amazing job! WOW! Best wishes for Bella and the kind, hardworking crew!” expressed one other. “Thanks to all involved in this rescue! I hope Bella recovers well,” commented a 3rd. “What an amazing rescue. Thank you to all involved for your service!” wrote a fourth.