First round of India-UK trade talks concludes

The first spherical of negotiations for an India-UK free commerce settlement (FTA), formally launched on January 13, concluded after two weeks on Friday overlaying 26 areas comparable to commerce in items and providers, funding, mental property, limitations to commerce, small and medium enterprises, geographical indicators and digital.

“Both sides acknowledge the importance of ensuring this first round – held virtually over 2 weeks – could proceed despite the challenges presented by the Covid pandemic,” commerce ministry stated in an announcement.

The second spherical of negotiations is because of happen on March 7-18 March.

“Both teams maintain a shared ambition to conclude negotiations by the end of 2022,” it stated, including that the 2 events are making efforts to safe a complete settlement whilst chief negotiators would proceed to contemplate the advantages of an interim settlement.

India and the UK goal doubling bilateral commerce in items and providers to about $100 billion by 2030.