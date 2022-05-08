Five-star Man City take a grip of Premier League title race | Football News – Times of India

🔵 Man City open up a 3 level hole on the high 🔵#MCINEW https://t.co/fsxtff4YBg — Premier League (@premierleague) 1652030642000

MANCHESTER: Manchester City bounced again from their Champions League heartbreak to take a agency grip on the Premier League title race with a 5-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday.Raheem Sterling’s double and objectives from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden moved Pep Guardiola ‘s males three factors away from Liverpool with three video games left to play.City additionally edged 4 objectives forward of the Reds on aim distinction which might nonetheless resolve the title if the defending champions do lose one in every of their remaining video games towards Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa.The title is the one trophy left for City to struggle for after blowing the possibility to succeed in a second consecutive Champions League closing, towards Real Madrid on Wednesday.The Spanish giants got here from two objectives down within the dying phases to win a basic semi-final 6-5 on mixture and arrange a gathering with Liverpool in Paris.

Liverpool stay in competition for a historic quadruple of trophies, however their 1-1 draw at dwelling to Tottenham on Saturday opened the door for City to increase their lead on the high of the desk.

City confirmed no indicators of bodily fatigue or a psychological hangover from Madrid as they took full benefit.

Guardiola freshened his facet up with 4 modifications to the facet that began within the Bernabeu.

Kyle Walker was dominated out by the recurrence of an ankle harm, whereas Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez have been left on the bench.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🔵 5-0 ⚫️ #ManCity https://t.co/0lsD1XpTqO — Manchester City (@ManCity) 1652031600000

But City’s energy in depth shone as Sterling, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko all starred in a superb staff efficiency.

A snug afternoon for the house facet might have been very completely different had Chris Wood not headed straight at Ederson early on, with the unmarked Joelinton additionally ready on the again submit to use the of entirety.

Chances additionally got here and went on the different finish in a frantic opening as Laporte blasted over from a nook and Joao Cancelo failed to show in Kevin De Bruyne‘s teasing cross.

Cancelo made amends by creating the opener as he headed throughout aim for Sterling to nod in his first Premier League aim since February.

Newcastle had the ball within the web moments later when Wood turned in from a nook, however the offside flag had already been raised towards Bruno Guimaraes.

City’s energy from set-pieces has performed an enormous position in placing them in pole place to retain the title.

Guardiola’s males scored twice from lifeless balls at Leeds final weekend and did so once more to place the sport past the Magpies.

Laporte atoned for his earlier miss by smashing dwelling from shut vary seven minutes earlier than the break after Dubravka spilled Gundogan’s drive from a well-worked De Bruyne nook.

De Bruyne was the creator once more for the third as his nook was headed in on the close to submit by Rodri.

Only a Dubravka surprise save denied Zinchenko a fourth with a strong rising drive.

The City followers have been in a position to take pleasure in cries of “championees” for the ultimate quarter and two extra objectives in stoppage time gave them the insurance coverage of a aim distinction cushion even when they’re to drop factors within the subsequent fortnight.

Foden got here off the bench to steer dwelling Zinchenko’s low cross earlier than he and Grealish mixed to tee up Sterling for his second of the sport.