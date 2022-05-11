Forest Green’s Edwards to take Watford job

Rob Edwards is to take over as Watford’s head coach on the finish of the season following his departure from League Two champions Forest Green.

Rovers had earlier on Wednesday confirmed Edwards had left his function as their head coach, with their proprietor Dale Vince hitting out on the approach negotiations with Watford had taken place “behind the backs” of fourth-tier facet.

“Rob had a contractual provision allowing him to leave Forest Green Rovers at any time to discuss employment opportunities at other clubs and the Hornets are delighted to confirm our discussions concluded today,” mentioned Watford in a press release.

Edwards had helped information Rovers to the League Two title however the membership confirmed the 39-year-old had departed following hypothesis over a proposed change to the Hornets, with Roy Hodgson set to face down on the finish of the marketing campaign.

Vince was left lower than impressed by the flip of occasions, revealing he had referred to as Edwards on Tuesday night as hypothesis mounted.

“Overwhelmingly for me, the feeling was disappointment, because in football people come and go all of the time. The important thing is the manner of it,” Vince informed Sky Sports.

“I wish him well, but it is poor from Watford, who claim to be starting a new era, and it is poor from Rob as well.

“He has allow us to down, however he is aware of it, so there it’s, and we are going to transfer on.”

In a club statement, Rovers had expressed disappointment over the manner of Edwards’ departure, adding there had been no initial contact from Watford through official channels.

Edwards will now be tasked with guiding Watford back to the Premier League, after the Hertfordshire club suffered relegation following just one season back in the top flight during which they had three managers.

Vince said: “Watford suggested Rob to not inform us, particularly, so for me that doubles down on the deceit.

“It is the kind of thing which gives football a bad name and the kind of thing which shouldn’t happen, but occasionally does.”