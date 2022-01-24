Former royal maid spills on bizarre bathroom feud

A stand-off involving a rest room between Prince Charles and Prince Andrew obtained so heated the Queen herself needed to intervene, it’s been revealed.

The squabble unfolded round Christmas 1999 at Sandringham Estate, northeast of London, when youthful brother Andrew, then 39, refused to take away his toiletries from a rest room earmarked for Prince Charles, 51, The Sun reported.

“We were told not to move anything and not to touch anything in that bathroom because there was an ‘ongoing situation,’” Janette McGowan, then a Buckingham Palace maid who travelled with the royal household, advised the outlet.

“When members of the royal family travel to Sandringham they are each allocated rooms and a bathroom.

“But Prince Andrew took the bathroom that was allocated for the Prince of Wales and he wouldn’t budge and refused to take his stuff out of it. It turned into a bizarre stand-off.”

It took the Queen to “defuse the situation,” Ms McGowan mentioned.

“She actually had to have words with Andrew and say to him that he had to use the other bathroom and that was when he finally backed down.

“He was almost 40 at the time. It was very odd behaviour for someone of that age,” she mentioned.

Prince Andrew has a history of petulant outbursts and has not gained any favour together with his household within the years since.

Another servant lately reported that the Duke of York would “shout and scream” if any individual misplaced the teddy bears stored in his Buckingham Palace bed room.

And final week the Queen stripped Prince Andrew of his royal and military titles in wake of the disgrace he introduced the household for his affiliation with the Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. He now fears “complete financial ruin”.

