Four employees sentenced over deadly 2017 gas explosion in Austria

Four workers on the Baumgarten pure gasoline station in Austria have been given 10-month suspended jail sentences over a lethal gasoline explosion in 2017.

The suspects have been discovered responsible of negligence over the gasoline terminal blast, which killed one particular person and injured dozens of others.

The 4 folks had “failed to comply with their safety obligations,” the regional court docket in Korneuburg stated on Wednesday.

Bilfinger Bohr & Rohrtechnik — the subcontracting firm that was engaged on the big terminal in Baumgarten — was additionally fined €125,000 and given a suspended sentence. Eight different defendants have been acquitted within the trial.

The explosion in December 2017 disrupted gas supplies to several countries and brought about an estimated €50 million in materials injury close to the Austrian border with Slovakia.

Investigators discovered that the blast occurred after a hearth on the Baumgarten terminal, one of many foremost distribution centres in Central Europe for gasoline arriving from Russia.

A 32-year-old TÜV technician was killed, whereas 22 different folks have been injured.

The incident occurred simply sooner or later after the set up of a brand new tank, which prosecutors say had not been reinstalled appropriately.

According to prosecutors, the subcontractor had additionally did not correctly dismantle a tool for filtering moisture in gasoline pipes at one other web site in Austria.

Three of the casualties obtained €600 in symbolic compensation, whereas the household of the sufferer can be reimbursed for funeral bills, the court docket stated.



