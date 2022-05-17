Four people killed, several injured in gas explosion near a school in northwest Nigeria | CNN



Nigeria

At least 4 individuals had been killed and a number of other had been injured in a gasoline explosion that occurred Tuesday morning in Nigeria’s northwestern Kano State, police have mentioned.

Kano’s Police Commissioner, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko informed CNN that the explosion went off close to a faculty within the Sabon Gari space of Kano.

“It was a gas explosion. There was a welder around the area and his gas cylinder exploded just very close to a private school… we have recovered four casualties, including the welder and a female. No child was affected,” Dikko informed CNN from the scene of the blast.

The native police chief mentioned an unknown variety of individuals had been injured however didn’t broaden additional on the circumstances that led to the explosion.

Kano’s Information Commissioner, Mohammed Garba, additionally informed CNN that no infrastructure of the kids’s faculty was hit by the blast.

“The explosion occurred around a shop where animal feeds are being sold. The explosion site is opposite a nursery and primary school…. no building of the school was affected.”

Unconfirmed movies of the blast circulating Tuesday on social media present some schoolchildren in bloodied uniforms being taken away from the scene of an explosion.

Garba added that the world had been cordoned off and firefighters had been intensifying efforts to include the flames within the aftermath of the blast.

The use of substandard cooking and welding gasoline cylinders, in addition to direct publicity to flame in densely populated areas have led to earlier explosions up to now.

A welding gasoline cylinder is a standard sight in lots of makeshift welding shops in Nigeria as a result of its relevance to the craft.

In northwestern Ogun State, not less than seven individuals were killed in different gas explosions that rocked town final yr. State officers blamed among the explosions on welding gasoline whereas asserting a ban on its use.