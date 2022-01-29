France can’t stay in Mali at any price, Defense Minister Parly says

French Defense Minister Florence Parly mentioned that there are limits to the value France can pay in retaining a presence in Mali to battle terrorism within the African nation.

Relations between Mali’s army authorities and its worldwide companions are deteriorating after it failed to prepare an election following two army coups, with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian saying on Friday that the state of affairs had develop into untenable.

Speaking to France Inter on Saturday, Parly mentioned France would talk about one of the best path ahead with different European allies which are additionally current within the nation to fight terrorism by Islamic militants.

“We do the work we do at the demand of a sovereign state to combat terrorism that victimizes Mali’s population. But we can’t remain in Mali whatever the price,” Parly mentioned.

She added that France and its allies wanted to find out the brand new situations on their mission in Mali, which all are united in wanting to keep up.