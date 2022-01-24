Fresh blow for man framed as notebook terrorist

An harmless man who was framed as a terrorist by cricketer Usman Khawaja’s brother has suffered a contemporary setback after the “shocking” ordeal.

A person who spent a month in solitary confinement at Goulburn’s infamous Supermax jail after being framed as a terrorist by the brother of cricketer Usman Khawaja has been denied staff’ compensation over the “shocking” ordeal.

The Personal Injury Commission of NSW has dominated that the University of NSW is just not chargeable for psychological trauma sustained by Mohammed Kamer Nizamdeen over the 2018 saga – as a result of though he was framed by a co-worker, his employment was not a “substantial contributing factor” to his damage.

“What Mr Nizamdeen had to endure on August 30, 2018 and for the month that followed was terrible and shocking,” Commission member John Isaksen stated in a printed choice.

Mr Nizamdeen was one among two males Arsalan Khawaja tried to border for terror offences in 2017 and 2018 as a result of he perceived them as potential love rivals.

In 2020, Khawaja – a former IT employee on the University of NSW’s Ultimo campus – was jailed for 4 years and 6 months after pleading responsible to perverting the course of justice and dishonestly influencing a public official.

On August 30, 2018, Mr Nizamdeen was at a campus cafe when he was surrounded by plain-clothed counter-terrorism police, who requested him if he had misplaced a pocket book.

The then-26-year-old was arrested in entrance fellow college students, colleagues and different workers members, and charged with critical terror offences.

A month later, nevertheless, police dramatically dropped all expenses and cleared Mr Nizamdeen of any wrongdoing.

“We regret the circumstances which led to him being charged and the time he subsequently spent in custody,” NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said at the time.

“We feel very sorry for him and what has happened to him … While there was and understandably will be commentary around the case, matters concerning counter terrorism differ from other investigations as there is a need to ensure public safety is protected first and foremost.”

In reality, Khawaja had stolen a pocket book from Mr Nizamdeen’s desk and solid his handwriting to create faux entries on the subject of ISIS, jihad and finishing up terrorist acts, earlier than turning it in to campus safety.

The entries alluded to attacking Australian politicians together with then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and landmarks such because the Sydney Opera House.

“Get bomb and weapon training in Sri Lanka,” learn one entry.

“Keep recruiting for ISIS and Jamal,” stated one other.

Khawaja later admitted he wished Mr Nizamdeen to be preoccupied with the accusations so he might get nearer to Shakeela Shahid, a younger girl who additionally labored on the University of NSW campus.

Khawaja was additionally sentenced for the same offence in January 2017 when he referred to as the Border Watch hotline to make a false criticism a couple of man, who can solely be generally known as M1.

M1 had dated a girl, who can solely be generally known as F1 for authorized causes, who Khawaja had beforehand been in a relationship with.

Khawaja informed the operator that M1 had expressed excessive spiritual views and attended a coaching camp in Pakistan in 2017.

During the trial, Khawaja informed the District Court that regardless of the frilly plan it was not his intention to have Mr Nizamdeen arrested and charged with terrorism offences.

“I didn’t want him arrested, that was not my goal,” he informed the court docket, describing Mr Nizamdeen as a “top bloke”.

“Kamer was a good friend of mine,” he stated.

Mr Nizamdeen has since returned to his native Sri Lanka, telling the ABC in 2018 he wouldn’t return to Australia as “the whole saga has clearly ruined my future”.

In 2019, he lodged a declare for staff compensation on the idea that he has no present work capability attributable to his psychological damage.

The matter was heard through video convention final month.

“He found the experience to be highly traumatising and when seen, it was clear that he was continuing to suffer a broad range of symptom reflective of a depressive disorder, an anxiety disorder and features of an adjustment disorder according to DSM-5 criteria,” advisor psychologist Tim Watson-Munro wrote in a report ready for Mr Nizamdeen’s legal professionals.

UNSW argued that “the causes of the applicant’s psychological injury were due to factors that had no connection or relationship to his employment with the respondent”.

Mr Isaksen present in favour of UNSW.

“In this dispute I have not found, and have not been referred to, any evidence which connects the applicant’s work duties or tasks he was to perform for the respondent to the actions taken by Mr Khawaja to betray the applicant,” he stated.

Referring to an earlier choice, Mr Isaksen stated there was “no evidence that the applicant’s performance of his duties as a business analyst for the respondent ‘required him to hazard or to suffer’ the betrayal instigated by Mr Khawaja”.

“I do not wish to downplay or be dismissive of the distressing circumstances he found himself in during that time,” he stated.

“However, I am required to determine if University of New South Wales is liable for workers compensation to be paid to Mr Nizamdeen, and I have provided my reasons as to why I am not satisfied that Mr Nizamdeen sustained a psychological injury which arose out of or in the course of his employment with his employer.”

