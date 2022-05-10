Fueled by Giannis’ stare down, Al Horford turns back clock and leads Celtics with epic Game 4 performance

BOSTON (CBS) — When Giannis Antetokounmpo adopted up his emphatic third-quarter dunk in Game 4 with a glare at Al Horford, it appeared just like the Celtics had been in bother. The Bucks had been cruising and their finest participant was doing something and every little thing he needed.

Boy did that one backfire on Giannis and Milwaukee.

READ MORE: Al Horford, Jayson Tatum lead Celtics to huge Game 4 win to tie series with Bucks

Horford was shaking his head as he walked away from Giannis’ imply mug and filed it away behind his thoughts. He took it private.

The dunk put the Bucks on prime 54-48 within the third quarter, and with the Celtics getting bullied and their star gamers struggling, it appeared as if they’d be heading again to Boston in a 3-1 sequence gap. But Al had different plans.

That glare from Antetokounmpo awoke the beast contained in the 35-year-old Horford, who put in a classic efficiency to guide Boston to a 116-108 comeback win. Horford scored a brand new postseason career-high 30 factors within the victory, together with 16 within the fourth quarter, when he received some revenge on Antetokounmpo with an emphatic jam of his personal.

Monday evening’s Game 4 win will thus be generally known as “The Al Horford Game” in Celtics lore.

The Celtics outscored the Bucks 68-54 after the Giannis stare-down, with Horford main the cost. The fourth quarter was all Boston, with the C’s beating the Bucks 43-28 within the body to take the sport and swing momentum within the sequence, which is now tied 2-2.

Antetokounmpo was hit with a taunting technical for his antics towards Horford following his dunk. That simply offered Horford and his teammates with extra gasoline the remainder of the way in which.

“I don’t really know what he said, but the way he looked at me and was going about it, didn’t sit well with me,” Horford recalled after the win. “At that point, something switched in the game.”

Horford scored 10 of Boston’s first 14 factors within the fourth quarter, together with a dunk the place he blew by Giannis for a pleasant and-1 jam. Horford is normally as calm as they arrive, however even he couldn’t comprise his pleasure within the aftermath of the play.

AL HORFORD MY GOODNESS 😤 pic.twitter.com/rWoi69x7NI — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 10, 2022

Horford was 5-for-7 from downtown on Monday evening, which compelled Antetokounmpo to race out to the three-point line earlier than Horford blew by him for the ring.

“I got the pass and [Giannis] closed out. I had been shooting that a lot and just figured I’d drive it. Took it in, big play, obviously. Very emotional one,” he mentioned of the jam. “For our group, I think it really got us going even more. ”

Horford mentioned that he picks his spots to let the feelings fly, and his fourth-quarter dunk actually warranted his explosion. The dunk and free throw tied the sport at 81-81 (Horford was hit with a technical for hitting Giannis with an inadvertent elbow), and received everybody in inexperienced going, too.

“That was a hell of a play. Any time Al turns back the clock and looks like his old self with one of those dunks, it gets everybody off the bench,” mentioned Jayson Tatum, who scored 14 of his 30 factors within the fourth. “Al plays with so much passion and when he plays like that, everyone else has to follow.”

READ MORE: Celtics’ Ime Udoka finishes fourth in NBA Coach of the Year voting

“We felt it. Everybody did,” mentioned Marcus Smart. “The energy changed for everyone after that and it got him going and it got everyone else going.”

Smart referred to as Horford the perfect veteran he’s ever performed with, one who supplies the calming presence that the Celtics want when issues aren’t going their means.

“It never changes with him; whether it’s going good or bad, he’s going to be him,” mentioned Smart. “Nine times out of ten it’s going to work in our favor. He came through big for us and helped secure the win for us tonight.”

There was nonetheless work to be finished after Horford’s slam. After Antetokounmpo put Milwaukee on prime 94-92 with certainly one of his many driving layups, Horford answered on the opposite finish with a 3, giving Boston a 95-94 lead with 5:40 to play. He then corralled the rebound on a Brook Lopez miss, and completed with a pleasant hook shot — and the foul — on the opposite finish. That three-point play was Horford’s remaining bucket of the sport, placing the Celtics up 98-94.

Horford performed 42 minutes on Monday evening, hitting 11 of his 14 photographs. He pulled down eight rebounds and handed out three assists within the win.

Boston was down double digits within the second half and trailed by seven heading into the fourth. The Celtics had been with out Robert Williams (knee soreness) and Jaylen Brown picked up his fifth foul late within the third quarter. All of this was towards the defending NBA champs on the highway.

The Celtics got here again Monday evening because of Al Horford. They don’t win the sport with out him, and it wasn’t simply the hoops that he made. He performed strong protection on Antetokounmpo, making him work each time the 2 tangled our bodies. And as Horford was going off within the fourth, Giannis was held to simply six factors, largely because of Al’s protection.

Giannis is 15-49 (30.6%) when guarded by Horford this sequence. He is 35-65 (53.8%) when guarded by another Celtic. pic.twitter.com/82fx23v13t — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 10, 2022

“Al carried us for that second half and just ignited everyone else to get it going,” mentioned Tatum.

“No one can ever say anything bad about Al,” Tatum added. “He’s helped me a great deal in our three years together, and I’m very lucky and fortunate to call Al a teammate.”

“Al, man. He’s been doing this for a very long time and he understands what he brings to this game and to this team,” mentioned Smart. “We need every little bit of it ever night. It’s a big, big, big, big key, having Al with us. He makes us that much better.”

It’s unimaginable to assume again to the summer season, when Brad Stevens acquired Horford from the Oklahoma City Thunder for Kemba Walker and a first-round choose. It was seen as two groups buying and selling undesirable gamers on undesirable contracts. Horford barely performed for the Thunder final season after the 76ers dumped him on OKC.

Maybe that explains why he has a lot juice this season for Boston. But one factor is evident each time Horford talks about coming again to Boston; the person loves being a member of the Celtics.

MORE NEWS: Robert Williams out for Celtics-Bucks Game 4 with knee soreness

He’s hungry to win with this group, and he’s more than pleased to be the veteran of the bunch. But he’s a savvy vet at that, and on Monday evening, he proved that he can flip again the clock for a dominating efficiency. It couldn’t have come at a greater time for the Celtics.