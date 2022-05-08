G7 countries pledge to stop importing Russian oil: White House

The total G7 membership of wealthy nations is “committed to phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil,” the White House mentioned Sunday, escalating strain on President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine.

“This will hit hard at the main artery of Putin’s economy and deny him the revenue he needs to fund his war,” the Biden administration mentioned in an announcement, with out specifying precisely what commitments the G7 members — France, Germany, Canada, Italy, Japan, Britain and the US — have made.

The West has up to now proven coordination in its bulletins of sanctions in opposition to Russia, however has not moved on the identical tempo in relation to Russian oil and fuel.

The US, which was not a significant client of Russian hydrocarbons, has already banned their import.

But Europe is much extra reliant on Russian oil. The European Union has already mentioned it’s aiming to chop its reliance on Russian fuel by two-thirds this 12 months, although Germany has opposed requires a full boycott, with member states persevering with intense negotiations Sunday.

The G7 held its third assembly of the 12 months on Sunday by way of video convention, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky taking part.

The selection of date is very symbolic: Europeans commemorate the tip of World War II in Europe on May 8.

Sunday’s assembly additionally comes on the eve of the May 9 navy parade in Russia, which marks the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany.

Washington additionally introduced a brand new spherical of sanctions in opposition to Russia in a White House assertion on Sunday, specializing in two main areas: the media, and entry by Russian corporations and rich people to world-leading US accounting and consulting providers.

The US will sanction Joint Stock Company Channel One Russia, Television Station Russia-1, and Joint Stock Company NTV Broadcasting Company. Any US firm might be prohibited from financing them by means of promoting or promoting them tools.

“US companies should not be in the business of funding Russian propaganda,” mentioned a senior White House official who requested anonymity, stressing that these media have been immediately or not directly managed by the Kremlin.

Another line of assault by Washington: banning the availability of “accounting, trust and corporate formation, and management consulting services to any person in the Russian Federation,” in accordance with the White House.

Those providers are used to run multinational corporations, but additionally probably to bypass sanctions or disguise ill-gotten wealth, the White House official mentioned.

The official careworn that whereas the Europeans had the closest industrial hyperlinks with Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom dominated the world of accounting and consulting, notably by means of the “Big Four” — the 4 international audit and consulting giants Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC.

Washington has additionally introduced new bans on the export of American merchandise to Russia, overlaying a spread of capital items from bulldozers to air flow methods and boilers.

The US introduced on Sunday that it might impose visa restrictions on 2,600 Russian and Belarusian officers, in addition to sanctions in opposition to officers of Sberbank and Gazprombank.

