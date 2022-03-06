Game show contestant ‘humiliated’ by viewers

A recreation present contestant has spoken out about being “publicly humiliated” by a viral video after reaching his “lifelong dream”.

Wheel of Fortune contestant Christopher Coleman has had sufficient of his identify being dragged via the mud.

Coleman appeared on Tuesday evening’s Wheel of Fortune episode the place he and fellow gamers, Thomas Lipscomb and Laura Machado, caused a ruckus when none guessed the right reply to the puzzle: “Another feather in your cap.”

Coleman spoke out on Thursday about feeling ridiculed, telling TMZ in regards to the widespread animosity he felt following the episode’s airing, stories NY Post.

“This idiom (‘Another feather in your cap’) is something I learned when I was six or seven years old. But I haven’t heard it in over 30 years and so it has been a while for me,” he started.

“You are also under a lot of scrutiny and pressure when you’re in production,” Coleman stated of being on the Fortune set. “A lot of people are sitting at home on the comfort of their own couch, yelling and screaming at the TV, when we (the contestants) are the ones in the moment and in real time, trying to guess and figure out what this puzzle is.”

“The sad part is that people are saying that we (the contestants) were not intelligent and were trying to belittle our college degrees,” he continued.

Coleman then had a couple of phrases for the “trolls” that got here for him on social media.

“What I would say to the trolls is that, ‘You go up there. Half of you don’t even have public speaking skills. You go on Wheel of Fortune and go into the shoes of where we were standing.’ And then it will be a whole another conversation when they are trending and making donkeys of themselves,” he said.

He defined that the second was “an isolated incident” and needed folks to “have more empathy and a little more grace and understanding.”

“Just go easy on me and the other contestants because we are very educated people, and we don’t want to be put in a situation where we are being cackled and publicly humiliated on a show that was a lifelong dream,” Coleman stated.

He concluded by saying that whereas he doesn’t have “many regrets” in life, if he “knew then what I know now,” he would have solved the puzzle appropriately as an alternative of spinning the wheel on his second strive.

“That is where I went wrong, and I take full accountability,” he stated.

Host Pat Sajak leapt to the defence of his present’s contestants yesterday and posted a prolonged thread on Twitter, telling viewers to “have a little heart.”

“It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfil a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry,” Sajak, 75, wrote.

The recreation present host added partly, “These are good people in a bad situation under a kind of stress that you can’t begin to appreciate from the comfort of your couch. Good-natured laughter is one thing. Heck, they laughed at themselves. But, hey, cut them some slack. Unless you’re there, you have no idea how different it is in the studio.”

This article initially appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission.