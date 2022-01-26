Gas from a potentially catastrophic ‘killer lake’ provides 30% of Rwanda’s electricity | Fin24

A fisherman is catching his nets early within the morning on Lake Kivu. (Photo by Kay Nietfeld/image alliance by way of Getty Images)

Thousands of years of volcanic exercise has brought on a large accumulation of methane and carbon dioxide to dissolve within the depths of Lake Kivu between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

If triggered, a so-called limnic eruption would trigger giant waves and a toxic fuel cloud that might put the lives of hundreds of thousands in danger

KivuWatt, which says that is the one undertaking of its form wherever on the planet, noticed a possibility to faucet these ample gases for vitality era.

The engineers aboard the floating energy station on Lake Kivu might solely watch nervously because the volcano within the distance erupted violently, sending tremors rumbling by way of the water beneath them.

It was not the lava capturing from Mount Nyiragongo final May that spooked them, however the huge concentrations of probably explosive gases inside Kivu, one in all Africa’s nice Rift lakes mendacity between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Flanked by rolling inexperienced hills tumbling into glassy waters, Kivu just isn’t fairly the image of tranquility it appears, in line with Francois Darchambeau from KivuWatt, an organization that extracts fuel from the lake’s waters for electrical energy.

Thousands of years of volcanic exercise has brought on a large accumulation of methane and carbon dioxide to dissolve within the depths of Kivu – sufficient to show monumentally harmful within the uncommon occasion they have been launched.

If triggered, a so-called limnic eruption would trigger “a huge explosion of gas from deep waters to the surface” leading to giant waves and a toxic fuel cloud that might put the lives of hundreds of thousands in danger, mentioned Darchambeau, environmental supervisor at KivuWatt.

“This is what we call a killer lake,” the limnologist, or an professional in freshwater programs, instructed AFP.

Only three such lakes exist on the planet: Kivu, and Lakes Nyos and Monoun in northwest Cameroon.

The latter two skilled limnic eruptions within the Nineteen Eighties, and the larger catastrophe at Nyos suffocated greater than 1,700 folks in a poisonous launch of carbon dioxide.

But these catastrophes occurred in a rural space, whereas some two million folks could be “at risk” of such the same catastrophe involving Kivu, mentioned Darchambeau.

In each Rwanda and DR Congo, many dwell in concern of the lake’s dangerous potential, and tales abound of swimmers disappearing into its depths after being asphyxiated or pulled below.

World first

The lake, nonetheless, poses each peril and promise.

KivuWatt, which says that is the one undertaking of its form wherever on the planet, noticed a possibility to faucet these ample gases for vitality era.

A 20-minute speedboat trip is required to achieve KivuWatt’s distinctive floating platform, a compact tangle of pipes and buoys as excessive as a multi-storey constructing moored within the Rwandan a part of Kivu.

With a deafening roar, the power pumps water saturated with carbon dioxide and methane from round 350 metres to the floor.

As it rises, the water and fuel separate because the strain adjustments.

“It is like opening a bottle of soda,” mentioned KivuWatt director Priysham Nundah, who described the undertaking as “halfway between a thermal and a renewable energy plant”.

The extracted methane is shipped by way of a pipeline to a second facility positioned onshore in Rwanda, the place the fuel is remodeled into electrical energy.

The carbon dioxide is pumped again into the lake at a exact sufficient depth to make sure the fragile steadiness just isn’t upset.

The firm says it hopes that eradicating methane might over time cut back strain inside the lake, probably decreasing the danger of a limnic eruption.

‘It was scary’

But fears of such a catastrophe have been reawakened when Nyiragongo — an lively volcano north of Kivu in DR Congo – roared to life in early 2021.

The lava circulation killed 32 folks and destroyed a whole lot of houses, as earthquakes shook the area. A second wave of lava pushed deep into the earth below the lake itself.

From their station, KivuWatt’s engineers watched the sky flip purple and indignant.

“It was very frightening,” mentioned Nundah.

“When the rates of earthquakes and the frequency of earthquakes started to rise… no one could really say what would happen.”

A shutdown was thought of – however the engineers held their nerve.

Suspending operations would have severe penalties for Rwanda: KivuWatt produces round 30 p.c of the annual electrical energy consumed within the East African nation.

American firm ContourGlobal, which owns KivuWatt, launched the Lake Kivu enterprise in 2015 and for a time thought of increasing its capability from 26 to 100 megawatts.

Another firm is exploring the opportunity of launching its personal 56-megawatt fuel extraction enterprise on the lake. There are not any plans within the brief time period for such a undertaking on the Congolese aspect.

How lengthy it can take to deplete these huge fuel reserves will rely on the tempo of extraction, mentioned Martin Schmid, a researcher on the Swiss Institute for Water and Environmental Research.

“Just with KivuWatt alone it will take, I don’t know, centuries to have really a reduction of methane in the lake,” he mentioned.