GCC to host talks between Yemen’s warring parties in Riyadh

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will host talks between Yemen’s opponents in Riyadh from March 29 till April 7, Secretary General of the GCC Nayef al-Hajraf mentioned on Thursday.

The consultations will cowl six matters, together with navy and political ones, Hajraf mentioned in a press convention, including that the GCC’s transfer to carry these negotiations shouldn’t be a “new initiative” however a “reaffirmation that the solution [to the conflict] is in the hands of the Yemenis.”

Hajraf known as on all opponents to take part within the negotiations and to have interaction in peace negotiations which are sponsored by the UN and supported by the Gulf.

“We urge a ceasefire by all Yemeni parties and urge them to start peace talks,” he mentioned, including that the invitation to take part within the talks might be despatched “to everyone without any exception” and might be held amongst whoever attends.

He voiced hope that every one Yemeni events reply to the GCC’s initiative, noting that these Yemeni consultations might be sponsored by the GCC for the aim of reaching peace.

Hajraf additionally known as for setting a Yemeni-Yemeni consultations’ mechanism to “unify the internal front”, implement the Riyadh Agreement and resume UN-backed political talks to realize peace.

