Moscow acknowledged the breakaway areas of South Ossetia and Abkhazia as unbiased after preventing a warfare with Georgia in 2008. It stationed 1000’s of troops in each areas and has supplied them with in depth monetary help.

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani was quoted by TASS information company as saying: “Of course talk of holding any kind of referendum (in South Ossetia) is unacceptable… when this territory in Georgia is occupied.”

A lawmaker from the Georgian Dream ruling occasion, Beka Davituliani, mentioned South Ossetia’s plans amounted to a provocation, the Interfax information company reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised reporters he couldn’t voice an opinion on South Ossetia’s plans.