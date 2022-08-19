German police investigate Palestinian leader over ‘50 holocausts’ remark

Berlin police have opened a preliminary investigation into feedback made by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that downplayed the Holocaust.

A Berlin citizen whose grandparents have been Holocaust survivors filed a complaint towards Abbas, who mentioned that Israel had inflicted “50 holocausts” on Palestine since 1947.

Berlin police confirmed Friday that the criticism is being investigated and mentioned it will likely be forwarded to the general public prosecutor “soon.”

Holocaust denial, in addition to downplaying its significance, are prison offenses and may end up in a jail time period of as much as 5 years, according to German law.

Abbas was talking in Berlin at a joint press convention with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has been criticized for his sluggish condemnation of the comment.

The German international ministry said Abbas has “immunity under international law” and he was in Germany on an “official visit.” Germany doesn’t acknowledge Palestine as a sovereign state.