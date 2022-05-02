Giannis Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks beat Celtics in Game 1

BOSTON — Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second profession postseason triple-double, scoring 24 factors with 13 rebounds and 12 assists on Sunday to guide the Milwaukee Bucks to a 101-89 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their second-round playoff collection.

Jrue Holiday had 25 factors and 10 rebounds for the defending NBA champions, and Bobby Portis had 15 factors and 11 boards to assist the Bucks swipe the home-court benefit within the best-of-seven collection.

Game 2 is Tuesday night time in Boston.

Jayson Tatum scored 21 factors and Jaylen Brown had 12, however the two Boston stars mixed to shoot 10 for 31 within the sport. Al Horford added 12 factors and 10 rebounds for the Celtics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks the ball throughout the Bucks’ Game 1 win over the Celtics. AP

After shutting down Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in a four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, Boston couldn’t cease Antetokounmpo — even with Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart shaking off a shoulder harm.

The two-time NBA MVP scored eight straight Milwaukee factors on the finish of the primary half to take a double-digit lead into the break. Boston was inside seven within the remaining minute of the third quarter earlier than going with out a bucket for greater than 4 minutes whereas the Bucks scored 11 of the following 14 factors to open a 17-point lead.

Boston received 26 of its final 32 video games within the common season and was the one group to comb its first-round playoff collection. Milwaukee superior by beating the Bulls in 5 video games.

The Celtics led by as many as eight earlier than Milwaukee scored the final 10 factors of the primary quarter. Antetokounmpo scored the final six of the half to present the Bucks a 56-46 lead on the break.