Giving up neutrality to join NATO would be ‘wrong,’ Putin tells Finland

Giving up navy neutrality to hitch NATO can be “wrong,” Russian chief Vladimir Putin informed Finnish President Sauli Niinistö Saturday in a telephone name, the Kremlin said.

The two nations stated their presidents spoke on the telephone, two days after the Finnish authorities formally endorsed the concept that Finland ought to be a part of NATO.

“Such a change in the country’s foreign-policy course could have a negative effect on Russia-Finland relations, which have been built over the course of many years in the spirit of neighborliness and partnership cooperation and have a mutually beneficial nature,” the Kremlin stated.

Niinistö informed Putin “how fundamentally the Russian demands in late 2021 aiming at preventing countries from joining NATO and Russia’s massive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 have altered the security environment of Finland,” according to his workplace.

He added that Finland goals to hunt NATO membership “in the next few days.”

Moscow beforehand warned it could reply to Finland becoming a member of NATO with “military-technical” retaliatory measures, however didn’t specify what measures it’s contemplating.

Russia on Saturday halted electrical energy deliveries to Finland, citing “problems in receiving payments for electricity sold on the market.”

Finland’s ruling Social Democratic Party on Saturday endorsed the federal government’s resolution. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Niinistö will maintain a decisive remaining assembly on Sunday.

The nation is transferring towards NATO membership in parallel with neighboring Sweden, which has additionally rethought its reluctance since Russia’s invasion. Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats are expected to announce their resolution on Sunday. If they arrive out in favor, each nations may formally apply as quickly as Monday.