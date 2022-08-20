Good News: Just a two-minute walk after a meal is very good for you

Welcome to your weekly round-up of what is going on nicely world wide. Click the video above to get the complete digest and discover out extra on the next:

1. Scientists have discovered simply two minutes of strolling after a meal is surprisingly good for you.

In a research just lately printed within the journal Sports Medicine, it was discovered that when members went for a brief stroll after a meal, even for as little as two to 5 minutes, their blood sugar ranges rose and fell extra progressively.

This is nice information as a result of moderating blood sugar is vital for individuals with diabetes. But even if you happen to’re not diabetic, stabilising your blood sugar has been proven to be a robust manner to enhance your temper and vitality ranges, drop pounds sooner, and stop the event of sort 2 diabetes.

Full particulars are within the video above.

2. In Spain, two small cities have determined to merge to turn into stronger collectively.

The merger can have a constructive influence on employment, the variety of companies, and family incomes. It may also encourage future enterprise funding, and supply elevated entry to assist, akin to European funds.

The resolution is alleged to be more likely to encourage 1000’s of distant cities with falling populations in the remainder of the nation.

Get the complete story within the video above.

3. There’s been an vital increase for recycled style in Denmark, and it’s more likely to broaden to Norway, Sweden and Finland subsequent 12 months.

Denmark’s setting ministry, ten clothes and textile firms, and three organisations launched a brand new settlement obliging firms to recycle and use at the least 40 per cent recycled supplies by 2030.

This is vital as a result of textile consumption ranks fourth when it comes to adverse environmental influence in Europe, after meals, housing and transport.

Get the complete story as nicely and discover out the place the remainder of Europe stands within the transfer. Hint: excellent news.

4. A busy market within the centre of Mexico City is about to turn into house to one of many world’s largest solar energy crops.

This is very nice information as a result of – because of its heat climate and plentiful days of sunshine – Latin America is a key participant in a sustainable future.

In the final decade, the vitality capability of photo voltaic panels within the area has elevated by multiple hundredfold.

Get the complete story above.

5. Azad Mohamad, a 50-year-old Iraqi farmer, can educate you learn how to turn into a greater farmer and gardener, at no cost.

At his farm close to town of Halabja, within the Kurdistan area of Iraq, Azad has his cellphone at hand even when he’s out working within the fields, sharing data to his nearly half one million Facebook followers.

You can meet Mr Mohamad within the video above. And if you happen to’re nonetheless hungry for extra constructive information, take a look at these earlier episodes of Good News:

And keep in mind, it may be arduous to seek out among the many headlines, however some information will be excellent news.