Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 4a Receiving Android 13 Software Update in India

After saying the rollout of Android 13 for its Pixel gadgets on August 15, Google has lastly began pushing out software program updates for its Pixel smartphones in India. The updates convey loads of new options and efficiency enhancements together with some visible updates as effectively. Google presently solely sells the Pixel 6a and the Pixel 4a within the nation. The newest Pixel 6a is supplied with a Tensor SoC and includes a twin rear digicam setup. The Pixel 6 sequence is not formally out there for buy in India.

Gadgets 360 has independently confirmed that the not too long ago launched Pixel 6a and the older Pixel 4a fashions, that are formally out there in India have begun receiving their respective Android 13 updates.

We have additionally confirmed the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro fashions that weren’t formally offered in India have additionally begun receiving the Android 13 software program replace. The replace varies in measurement relying on the machine. The replace for the finances Pixel 4a is simply 855MB, whereas the Pixel 6a’s replace is greater at 1.06GB. The Android 13 replace for the Pixel 6 and Pro is round 1.25GB. As at all times it beneficial that you simply backup your cellphone earlier than putting in the replace.

As talked about in a previous report, customers of Google’s Pixel 6 sequence of gadgets won’t be able to roll again to Android 12 in case they are not pleased with the efficiency of the Android 13 replace, as a result of the bootloader will get up to date as effectively and increments the anti-roll again model, mainly stopping customers from downgrading again to Android 12 altogether.

Users of the Pixel 4a and under will nonetheless have the ability to roll-back to older software program. As per the identical report, some customers have been experiencing some points to do with wi-fi charging after upgrading to Android 13. The replace appears to interrupt the wi-fi charging performance altogether for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro together with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL smartphones.

Android 13 options

Android 13 brings a number of efficiency enhancements, bug fixes and new options to Google’s Pixel smartphones. Key amongst these are the newly expanded themed app icons that can match the cellphone’s wallpaper, an up to date media participant with album paintings and a brand new playback bar, the power to assign totally different languages to particular person apps and extra management over notifications.