Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch Launch Tipped for Google I/O 2022

Google Pixel 6a will reportedly launch earlier than its predecessors. A identified tipster has shared the brand new launch timeline for the upcoming mid-range smartphone from Google. Another famend tipster claims that the upcoming Google Pixel Watch will even launch throughout the identical interval. A number of reviews have surfaced on-line prior to now months, shedding some gentle on the upcoming Google Pixel 6a. These reviews present the purported design in addition to among the key anticipated specs of the upcoming Pixel 6a.

As per tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb), Google Pixel 6a launch has been scheduled for May 2022. However, the precise launch date for the mid-range Pixel smartphone just isn’t often called of but. If that is true, Google will likely be launching the Pixel 6a fairly early within the yr in comparison with its predecessors — Pixel 4a and Pixel 5a 5G. Pixel 4a was launched in India in October 2020 and noticed a world unveiling in August 2020. Pixel 5a 5G was launched globally in August 2021.

However, Pixel 4a and Pixel 5a 5G had been launched in August because of COVID-19 pandemic-related delays. In distinction, Google Pixel 3a was launched globally and in India in May 2019. It is being speculated that the upcoming mid-range Pixel smartphone could launch throughout Google I/O 2022.

Google Pixel 6a is said to be powered by a Google Tensor GS101 SoC — additionally discovered underneath the hood of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Furthermore, the upcoming smartphone will even reportedly get a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor in its twin rear digicam setup.

In November, just a few renders of Google Pixel 6a surfaced online that confirmed the smartphone will get a hole-punch cutout for the selfie digicam, no 3.5mm headphone jack, and twin rear digicam setup. As per the renders, the mid-range smartphone will get a two-tone end with a glass again. The again is proven to sport a digicam island for its dual-rear cameras, just like different Pixel 6 collection fashions. It is alleged to measure 152.2×71.8×8.7mm (10.4mm together with rear digicam bump).

Another tipster — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) — tweeted that Google Pixel Watch could launch on May 26. Alongside, Prosser additionally shared a picture that exhibits just a few renders of the upcoming smartwatch from Google. At the second, it’s proven with Blue, Grey, and Orange straps with a Black round dial. Prosser additionally stated, “Google is known for pushing back dates — but if they do, we’ll know.”